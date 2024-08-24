Motorsport

F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2024 Live Streaming: Quali Result, When, Where To Watch The 13th Race

The qualifying session of the Dutch Grand Prix featured a thrilling contest for pole position between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen. Here are the live-streaming details of the 13th round of the Formula One 2024 season

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car during qualifying session ahead of the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix race at the Zandvoort racetrack, Netherlands, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
The Dutch Grand Prix, the home race of the three-time world champion and the Formula One 2024 season's favourite Max Verstappe will start with the McLaren ace Lando Norris at the pole on August 25, Sunday at the Circuit Zandvoort, Netherlands. (More Motorsport News)

Friday's practice sessions and Saturday's qualifying have made two things clear under the uncertain sky: first, a Dutch anthem celebration seems unlikely as Red Bull faces strong competition from McLaren; second, neither Mercedes nor Ferrari is in a favorable position this weekend.

The qualifying session of the Dutch Grand Prix 2024 featured a thrilling contest for pole position between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen. In a surprising turn, the Briton set an impressive Q3 lap time of 1:09.673, surpassing the Dutchman—who had briefly claimed the top spot. As a result, Verstappen fell to second, trailing Norris by 0.356 seconds.

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, right, poses with pole position award received from Ruud Gullit, a Dutch former footballer, after qualifying session ahead of the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix race at the Zandvoort racetrack, Netherlands, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Patrick Post)
Both Ferrari drivers faced difficulties, with Charles Leclerc securing sixth place and Carlos Sainz struggling to push his Ferrari, eventually finishing 11th.

The seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton made a shock departure in 12th for Mercedes. However, George Russell made it to the fourth.

With Checo Perez securing a fifth-place finish in qualifying after a long stint away from the front rows, Red Bull is optimistic about a victorious showdown at the home race of their star, Max Verstappen.

Dutch Grand Prix Starting Line-Up

When is the F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2024?

The main race of the Formula One 2024 Dutch Grand Prix will take place on August 25, Sunday at 6:00 PM IST at the Circuit Zandvoort, Netherlands.

Where to watch F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2024?

In India the F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2024 race will be available to live stream on the FanCode App and website.

Several TV channels will telecast the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix race across the globe. Some of the well-known channels are Sky Sports, ESPN, Fox Sports, DAZN, Canal+, and beIN Sports. Few of the sports channels are likely to telecast the practice races as well.

The race will also be streamed live on the official F1TV website and app. However, this will require a subscription for the service, which will deliver the fans an in-depth viewing experience, onboard cameras for each driver with a live timing screen, and a track map as well.

