Dundee Vs Rangers, Scottish Premiership: Dens Park Set For Another Pitch Inspection

Four games have been postponed at Dens Park already this season. Rangers are looking to go top of the Scottish Premiership table, while Dundee are aiming to secure a top-six place ahead of the split, which is due to take place after this weekend’s fixtures

The Dens Park pitch has been a problem all season. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA
A decision on the cinch Premiership clash between Rangers and Dundee has been put back until later on Wednesday. (More Football News)

Referee Don Robertson passed the Dens Park pitch after an 11am inspection, but a further check is planned.

A statement from the home club read: “Following this morning’s scheduled pitch inspection the match referee has decided that the pitch is currently playable.

“However, with rain forecast for later today both clubs and the league have agreed for a further pitch inspection to take place at 3.30pm today.”

The game has already been postponed once – 90 minutes before it was due to kick off last month – and the visiting club called for an early decision.

A statement read: “Rangers has continued to insist that a final decision is made as early as possible for our travelling supporters and fully understands the inconvenience this continues to cause.”

Four games have been postponed at Dens Park already this season and Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell claimed “four or five areas” of the pitch were not playable after his side’s 3-2 win there on Saturday.

That game only went ahead after a second pitch inspection at 1pm with visiting fans already on the road when confirmation came through.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement labelled the uncertainty “crazy” on the eve of the game despite Dundee managing director John Nelms claiming he was as “confident as we can be” that the game would go ahead.

Rangers are looking to go top of the table, while Dundee are aiming to secure a top-six place ahead of the split, which is due to take place after this weekend’s fixtures.

However, a postponement later on Wednesday would delay the publication of the remaining fixtures.

