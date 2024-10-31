Dortmund Vs RB Leipzig: Nuri Sahin Running Out Of Time And Players Ahead Of Crunch Bundesliga Game

Nuri Sahin is seemingly running short on time and players ahead of Borussia Dortmund's Bundesliga clash with RB Leipzig. (More Football News)
Dortmund have not won any of their away matches in the league this season and have lost their last five games on the road in all competitions following Tuesday's loss to Wolfsburg in the DFB-Pokal.
They have been solid at home in the league, winning all four games, so any slip-up at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday would certainly pile more pressure on Sahin.
"This is not about my personal situation," Sahin said following his team's DFB-Pokal exit.
"It is about developing the club and getting back onto the winning track as quickly as possible.
"So it is not about me. It is about the club and I, as a coach, have the responsibility. Believe me, for me it is extremely bitter and disappointing to be in this situation we are currently in.
"We cannot do anything else other than keep working."
That has proved challenging this week, however, with Wednesday's open training scrapped and turned into individual fitness sessions due to a lack of available players.
Dortmund are without wingers Karim Adeyemi and Julien Duranville, attacking midfielder Gio Reyna as well as defenders Niklas Sule, Julian Ryerson and Yan Couto among others.
Midfielder Marcel Sabitzer is also nursing an injury but is likely to play while fellow defender Waldemar Anton, recovering from his own injury, could be an option by Saturday.
The mood could not be any different at Leipzig who are undefeated in the league and winners of their last four league games to join leaders Bayern Munich on 20 points.
They also had little trouble disposing of St Pauli 4-2 in the Cup on Tuesday.
Dortmund have won each of their last eight home games in all competitions, their longest run since between November 2022 and May 2023 (11).
BVB are the only team yet to drop a point at home in the Bundesliga this season and have collected 12 of their 13 points in Dortmund – the discrepancy between home and away points is not as big for any other team in the league.