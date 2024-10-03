Football

Diego Simeone Takes Positives But Jan Oblak Slams 'Pitiful' Atletico Madrid Performance

Benfica recorded their joint-biggest victory in a Champions League home match (alongside 5-1 vs Club Brugge in March 2023), as Atletico suffered their heaviest ever defeat to Portuguese opposition in the competition

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak.
Jan Oblak hit out at a "pitiful" performance from Atletico Madrid after their 4-0 loss to Benfica in the Champions League. (More Football News)

Atletico had only four shots, failing to get any of them on target, and mustered just 0.24 expected goals (xG).

Benfica, on the other hand, had 19 shots and accumulated 4.46 xG.

While Diego Simeone believed there were positives to take, Oblak, who made six saves to keep the scoreline from getting even more humiliating, was far more scathing of Atletico's display in Lisbon.

"It's pitiful to lose like this, it's not a good image to give and there's not much more to say. We weren't good today, to say the least," Oblak told Movistar Plus.

"Sometimes games like this happen, but we can't afford it because we gave a woeful impression today. I don't have a single positive thing I can say today.

"We didn't show up and there's not much more to say. Nobody is saved from what happened today, we have to accept it and move forward."

Simone accepted Atletico "played badly", but did feel it was not all doom and gloom.

"I always like to think positively and I think it's a good opportunity to keep improving," Simeone told Movistar Plus.

"We had been doing a very good job, today we didn't play the game we expected, but we have to keep going.

"We played badly. We have to accept that. We didn't play well, the substitutions didn't give us the spark that they gave us at other times. We played badly, they were better and we have to accept that.

"There was no lack of tension, attitude or desire to run, we just played badly and when you play badly you are exposed to losses like this.

"We had been doing a very good job and today the game that you don't want to see appeared.

"Some nights are not good and we have to accept them and try to learn from what we had to go through today and recover energy for Sunday's LaLiga game [at Real Sociedad]."

