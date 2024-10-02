Football

Simeone Demands Stricter Penalties On Players Provoking Fans After Courtois Targeted In Derby

The match was suspended after Eder Militao opened the scoring in the 64th minute, with fans from ultras group Fondo Sur throwing objects including cigarette lighters

Diego-Simeone
Diego Simeone attempts to placate Atletico Madrid's fans
Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has reiterated his view that players should be punished for provoking fans, after some supporters threw objects at Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in Sunday's derby. (More Sports Desk)

Atleti played out a 1-1 draw with their cross-city rivals on Sunday, as both teams maintained their unbeaten starts to the season in LaLiga. 

The match was suspended after Eder Militao opened the scoring in the 64th minute, with fans from ultras group Fondo Sur throwing objects including cigarette lighters at Courtois during the visitors' celebrations.

After the game, which saw Angel Correa net a 95th-minute equaliser, Atletico's players were heavily criticised for applauding the ultras, while Simeone attracted scrutiny for suggesting Courtois' actions contributed to the unsavoury scenes.

Speaking ahead of Atleti's Champions League trip to Benfica on Wednesday, Simeone defended those comments as he said: "The other day I didn't shut up, I said something many see. I received millions of messages thanking me for what I said, many are represented in that situation.

"If it was up to me, I would sanction the one who provokes from the place he has as a protagonist. Now society is very sensitive and we need firmness."

Despite saying some took his comments out of context, the Argentine refused to retract what he said, adding: "I'm calm because I am clear and up front, I like to say what I feel. I wouldn't change anything I said.

"I have said three times that I condemn violence, showed rejection of the aggressors, said that as a club it was a great opportunity to show outwardly what should be done.

"Then I gave an opinion that they twisted and took wherever they wanted. I think it is good for football if that debate is opened up. The other day it was Courtois' turn but it could have been someone else. But people stop at what they want.

"I said one thing and then I gave an opinion and many took the opportunity to have fun between Monday and Tuesday, but now we are thinking about Benfica."

Atletico said on Monday they had banned a person identified as taking part in the violence and were working with police to identify others, who will also be disciplined. 

