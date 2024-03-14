UEFA Champions League: Jan Oblak Stars In Atletico Madrid's Win Over Inter Milan

Atletico Madrid players, Cesar Azpilicueta, right, Saul, left, and Stefan Savic celebrate winning the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match against Inter Milan at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain. Atletico Madrid won 3-2 in a penalty shootout.
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez misses in the penalty shootout during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Referee Szymon Marciniak shows a yellow card to Inter Milan's Yann Aurel Bisseck after he fouled Atletico Madrid's Memphis Depay during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Atletico Madrid's Memphis Depay, left, is challenged by Inter Milan's Yann Aurel Bisseck during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Atletico Madrid's Memphis Depay celebrates with fans and teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Inter Milan's Francesco Acerbi, right, is challenged by Atletico Madrid's Stefan Savic during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Atletico Madrid's Memphis Depay, foreground, heads the ball past Inter Milan's Henrikh Mkhitaryan during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Atletico Madrid's Memphis Depay, center, scores his side's second goal during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann gestures during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata, right, fights for the ball with =Inter Milan's Stefan de Vrij during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.