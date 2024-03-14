Sports

UEFA Champions League: Jan Oblak Stars In Atletico Madrid's Win Over Inter Milan

Atletico Madrid secured a dramatic victory over Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League, progressing to the quarter-finals and eliminating last season's runners-up. The match ended in a 2-2 aggregate tie at the end of extra time after Inter wasted a two-goal advantage. Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak emerged as the hero, saving penalties from both Alexis Sanchez and Davy Klaassen, before Inter's Lautaro Martinez missed his penalty kick, allowing the Spanish side to advance in thrilling style. The draw for the quarter-finals will take place on Friday, 15 March, with Atletico potentially facing Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Paris St-Germain, Real Madrid, or Borussia Dortmund, who beat PSV Eindhoven in Wednesday's other match.

March 14, 2024
March 14, 2024
       
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Atletico Madrid players, Cesar Azpilicueta, right, Saul, left, and Stefan Savic celebrate winning the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match against Inter Milan at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain. Atletico Madrid won 3-2 in a penalty shootout.

1/9
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez misses in the penalty shootout during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.

2/9
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Referee Szymon Marciniak shows a yellow card to Inter Milan's Yann Aurel Bisseck after he fouled Atletico Madrid's Memphis Depay during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.

3/9
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Atletico Madrid's Memphis Depay, left, is challenged by Inter Milan's Yann Aurel Bisseck during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.

4/9
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Atletico Madrid's Memphis Depay celebrates with fans and teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.

5/9
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Inter Milan's Francesco Acerbi, right, is challenged by Atletico Madrid's Stefan Savic during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.

6/9
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Atletico Madrid's Memphis Depay, foreground, heads the ball past Inter Milan's Henrikh Mkhitaryan during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.

7/9
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Atletico Madrid's Memphis Depay, center, scores his side's second goal during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.

8/9
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann gestures during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.

9/9
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata, right, fights for the ball with =Inter Milan's Stefan de Vrij during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.

