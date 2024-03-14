Sports

UEFA Champions League: Jan Oblak Stars In Atletico Madrid's Win Over Inter Milan

Atletico Madrid secured a dramatic victory over Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League, progressing to the quarter-finals and eliminating last season's runners-up. The match ended in a 2-2 aggregate tie at the end of extra time after Inter wasted a two-goal advantage. Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak emerged as the hero, saving penalties from both Alexis Sanchez and Davy Klaassen, before Inter's Lautaro Martinez missed his penalty kick, allowing the Spanish side to advance in thrilling style. The draw for the quarter-finals will take place on Friday, 15 March, with Atletico potentially facing Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Paris St-Germain, Real Madrid, or Borussia Dortmund, who beat PSV Eindhoven in Wednesday's other match.