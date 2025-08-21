Toluca Vs Orlando City Live Score, Leagues Cup Quarter-Final: Battle Of Offence Likely For In-Form Teams

Toluca Vs Orlando City Live Score, Leagues Cup Quarter-Final: The Mexican club is unbeaten in its previous five games. Photo: X/Toluca FC

Welcome to our live coverage of the second quarter-final of Leagues Cup 2025, to be played between Deportivo Toluca FC and Orlando City SC at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Thursday (August 21). Both teams are in top form, with Toluca unbeaten in their previous five games and Orlando on a four-match winning run across competitions. This is the first-ever meeting between the Mexican Liga MX champions and the Major League Soccer side, and it could boil down to which of the two explosive offensive units performs better. Follow the live scores and updates from the football match.

21 Aug 2025, 06:57:36 am IST Toluca Vs Orlando City Live Score, Leagues Cup Quarter-Final: 26' Toluca earn a free kick. Helinho draws the foul in their own half, giving Toluca a breather and a chance to reorganize. A small pause in the action, but sometimes these set-pieces can spark something dangerous later on.

21 Aug 2025, 06:46:13 am IST Toluca Vs Orlando City Live Score, Leagues Cup Quarter-Final: 13' Orlando City caught offside. Alexander Freeman made a darting run, but the flag goes up just in time. The attack fizzles out, and Toluca can reset. That was a close call, Orlando are sniffing around the box, but the timing just wasn’t right.

21 Aug 2025, 06:36:15 am IST Toluca Vs Orlando City Live Score, Leagues Cup Quarter-Final: 3' Early chance for Orlando City. Ivan Angulo gets a shot away from the left side of the box, but it sails high and wide to the right. Martin Ojeda did the clever work to set it up, but Toluca breathe a sigh of relief as the visitors almost strike first. The crowd is on the edge of their seats already.

21 Aug 2025, 06:35:28 am IST Toluca Vs Orlando City Live Score, Leagues Cup Quarter-Final: Kick Off The Leagues Cup quarter-final between Toluca and Orlando City is finally underway after an 11-minute delay, players are on the pitch, fans are buzzing, and we’re ready for some high-octane action.

¡El 1️⃣1️⃣ para buscar el pase a semifinales!



Regístrate ahora en https://t.co/9VFI2Tg7dQ y recibe $1000 de regalo para tu primera apuesta. 💸⚽️



— Toluca FC (@TolucaFC) August 21, 2025 Our XI in LA ⚡️ — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) August 21, 2025