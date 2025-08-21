Toluca Vs Orlando City Live Score, Leagues Cup Quarter-Final: Battle Of Offence Likely For In-Form Teams

Toluca Vs Orlando City Live Score, Leagues Cup Quarter-Final: This is the first-ever meeting between the Mexican Liga MX champions and the Major League Soccer outfit. Follow the live scores and updates from the football match

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Toluca Vs Orlando City Live Score, Leagues Cup Quarter-Final
Toluca Vs Orlando City Live Score, Leagues Cup Quarter-Final: The Mexican club is unbeaten in its previous five games. Photo: X/Toluca FC
Welcome to our live coverage of the second quarter-final of Leagues Cup 2025, to be played between Deportivo Toluca FC and Orlando City SC at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Thursday (August 21). Both teams are in top form, with Toluca unbeaten in their previous five games and Orlando on a four-match winning run across competitions. This is the first-ever meeting between the Mexican Liga MX champions and the Major League Soccer side, and it could boil down to which of the two explosive offensive units performs better. Follow the live scores and updates from the football match.
LIVE UPDATES

Toluca Vs Orlando City Live Score, Leagues Cup Quarter-Final: 26'

Toluca earn a free kick. Helinho draws the foul in their own half, giving Toluca a breather and a chance to reorganize. A small pause in the action, but sometimes these set-pieces can spark something dangerous later on.

Toluca Vs Orlando City Live Score, Leagues Cup Quarter-Final: 13'

Orlando City caught offside. Alexander Freeman made a darting run, but the flag goes up just in time. The attack fizzles out, and Toluca can reset. That was a close call, Orlando are sniffing around the box, but the timing just wasn’t right.

Toluca Vs Orlando City Live Score, Leagues Cup Quarter-Final: 3'

Early chance for Orlando City. Ivan Angulo gets a shot away from the left side of the box, but it sails high and wide to the right. Martin Ojeda did the clever work to set it up, but Toluca breathe a sigh of relief as the visitors almost strike first. The crowd is on the edge of their seats already.

Toluca Vs Orlando City Live Score, Leagues Cup Quarter-Final: Kick Off

The Leagues Cup quarter-final between Toluca and Orlando City is finally underway after an 11-minute delay, players are on the pitch, fans are buzzing, and we’re ready for some high-octane action.

Toluca Vs Orlando City Live Score, Leagues Cup Quarter-Final: Starting XIs

Toluca Vs Orlando City Live Score, Leagues Cup Quarter-Final: Hello There!

Greetings and welcome, football lovers. We are back with another live blog, this time featuring Mexican Liga MX champions Toluca and Major League Soccer team Orlando City. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates from the second Leagues Cup quarter-final.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Should Indian Players Boycott Matches Against Pakistan? Sunil Gavaskar Weighs In

  2. Adam Zampa Reprimanded For Code Of Conduct Breach In First ODI Against South Africa

  3. Vinod Kambli’s Health Struggles: Brother Virendra Shares Emotional Update

  4. England To Tour Sri Lanka In January-February 2026 For ODIs And T20Is Ahead Of T20 World Cup

  5. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Briefly Removed From ODI Rankings; ICC Corrects It

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Stars Of The Open 2025 Guide: Live Streaming, Preview, Players - All You Need To Know

  2. Collins/Harrison Vs Errani/Vavassori Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Mixed Doubles Semi-final Match

  3. Swiatek/Ruud Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Mixed Doubles Semi-final Match

  4. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles: Draper-Pegula Sail Through; Rune-Anisimova Stunned In Round Of 16

  5. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project: Legal, Political Storm Engulfs Telangana

  2. The Fable Of Free Trade

  3. Amid Heavy Rains In Mumbai, The Residents Of Jai Bhim Nagar Face Evictions

  4. The Fractured Bromance Of Trump And Modi

  5. Delhi Police Files Attempt-To-Murder Case After Attack On CM Rekha Gupta

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Embassy of the State of Palestine's Statement on Anas Al-Shareef's Killing

  2. India, China To Begin Delimitation Exercise For Final Border Demarcation

  3. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

  4. The Tariff Weapon: Farmers, Artisans, Small Businesses Hit Hard

  5. US Pressure On India For Buying Russian Crude Oil 'Unjustified': Russian Diplomat

Latest Stories

  1. No Entry 2: Boney Kapoor Regrets Not Being Able To Retain Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan In The Sequel

  2. Twin Earthquakes Rock Himachal Pradesh's Chamba District

  3. Garo Body Takes Statehood Demand To Delhi, Submits Memorandum For Garoland

  4. Makers Of Rajinikanth's Coolie Accepted ‘A’ Certificate After Refusing To Make More Cuts, CBFC Tells Madras High Court

  5. Three People Dead After Building Collapses In Delhi's Daryaganj

  6. Netanyahu Accuses Australian PM Of ‘Betraying’ Israel Amid Diplomatic Row

  7. Horoscope Today, August 20, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Scorpio & More

  8. The Fable Of Free Trade