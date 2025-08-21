Toluca Vs Orlando City Live Score, Leagues Cup Quarter-Final: Battle Of Offence Likely For In-Form Teams

Toluca Vs Orlando City Live Score, Leagues Cup Quarter-Final: 26'
Toluca earn a free kick. Helinho draws the foul in their own half, giving Toluca a breather and a chance to reorganize. A small pause in the action, but sometimes these set-pieces can spark something dangerous later on.
Toluca Vs Orlando City Live Score, Leagues Cup Quarter-Final: 13'
Orlando City caught offside. Alexander Freeman made a darting run, but the flag goes up just in time. The attack fizzles out, and Toluca can reset. That was a close call, Orlando are sniffing around the box, but the timing just wasn’t right.
Toluca Vs Orlando City Live Score, Leagues Cup Quarter-Final: 3'
Early chance for Orlando City. Ivan Angulo gets a shot away from the left side of the box, but it sails high and wide to the right. Martin Ojeda did the clever work to set it up, but Toluca breathe a sigh of relief as the visitors almost strike first. The crowd is on the edge of their seats already.
Toluca Vs Orlando City Live Score, Leagues Cup Quarter-Final: Kick Off
The Leagues Cup quarter-final between Toluca and Orlando City is finally underway after an 11-minute delay, players are on the pitch, fans are buzzing, and we’re ready for some high-octane action.
Toluca Vs Orlando City Live Score, Leagues Cup Quarter-Final: Starting XIs
Toluca Vs Orlando City Live Score, Leagues Cup Quarter-Final: Hello There!
Greetings and welcome, football lovers. We are back with another live blog, this time featuring Mexican Liga MX champions Toluca and Major League Soccer team Orlando City. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates from the second Leagues Cup quarter-final.