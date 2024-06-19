Denmark Vs England, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch DEN Vs ENG In European Championship

England led by the indomitable Harry Kane, know a victory against Denmark, would help them qualify to the Euro 2024 knockout rounds but the Danes would not go down without a fight in this feisty Group C encounter at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt on Thursday evening. (More Football News)
The two teams meet for the first time since the semi-final clash at the Euro 2020 where the Three Lions triumphed 2-1 in extra time at the Wembley Stadium.
All eyes will be on Christian Eriksen, who marked his return on the Euro stage with a goal against fellow group contenders, Slovenia.
England will be raring to go and with tha La Liga and UCL winner Jude Bellingham at the forefront, the Three Lions know they have it in their hands to qualify for the knockout rounds.
Denmark possible starting lineup:
Schmeichel; Andersen, Christensen, Vestergaard; Bah, Hjulmand, Hojbjerg, Kristiansen; Eriksen; Wind, Hojlund
England possible starting lineup:
Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Alexander-Arnold, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane
Here are all the details about Denmark Vs England, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group C matchday 2 Live Streaming:
When is the Denmark Vs England, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group C match?
The Denmark Vs England, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group C match will be played at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt on Thursday, June 20 at 9:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Denmark Vs England in Frankfurt, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group C match?
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.