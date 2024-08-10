David De Gea Back In Football After Sealing Fiorentina Move

David de Gea has secured a way back into football after it was confirmed the former Spain international had completed a move to Fiorentina on Friday. (More Football News)
De Gea, who has been without a club since leaving Manchester United last year, has signed a one-year contract with the Serie A side with an option of another 12 months.
The Spaniard had been offered a contract extension to continue at Old Trafford, but chose to end his 12-year stay with the Red Devils.
De Gea made 545 appearances in all competitions for United following his move from Atletico Madrid in 2011, keeping 190 clean sheets, 148 of which came in the Premier League.
The 33-year-old won eight major honours under eight different managers at Old Trafford, winning the division's Golden Glove on two occasions.
His last competitive appearance came in United's 2-1 defeat to rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup last year.
Fiorentina finished eighth in Serie A last campaign, with Raffaele Palladino aiming to improve their defence, having managed just seven clean sheets in their 38 league games.