Football

Beckham On Man Utd Woes: 'Was Always Going To Be Difficult' After Sir Alex's Departure

Manchester United have won just four major trophies since Alex Ferguson’s retirement, with their most recent – an EFL Cup win last season – ending a six-year wait for silverware

File photo of English football legend David Beckham.
info_icon

David Beckham believes Manchester United’s issues have lasted "too long" since Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013. (More Football News)

The Red Devils have won just four major trophies since Ferguson’s departure, with their most recent – an EFL Cup win last season – ending a six-year wait for silverware.

United have not won a Premier League title since the Scot’s final season in charge, with six managers failing to reclaim the top-flight crown since then.

England manager Gareth Southgate. - null
Gareth Southgate As Manchester United Coach? 'Complete Irrelevance', Says England Manager

BY Stats Perform

This season, Erik ten Hag’s side are at risk of recording their lowest league finish and points tally, as they sit eighth on 54 points with two games remaining.

Beckham, who won 13 trophies, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League, told The Athletic: "I think it has been a difficult time over the last five or ten years, but it was always going to be when the boss left the club.

"It wasn’t just that, we lost players like Ryan Giggs, Roy Keane and Gary Neville, all of these players that had been at United for so long; you lose part of that, and you lose part of the club.

"So it was always going to be a difficult time. But we’d like it to change pretty quickly because I think it’s gone on for too long now."

United have lost 19 games in all competitions this season, their most since 1977-78 (also 19), with nine of those coming at Old Trafford – their joint-most at home in a season and the first time it has happened in the Premier League.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. - null
Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal: Red Devils Fans Are Understanding Of Situation, Claims Erik Ten Hag

BY Stats Perform

Their 1-0 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday marked the first time they had conceded in 10 successive games in all competitions since October 2021, while the 82 goals they have let in this season is their most since 1970-71 (also 82).

Beckham was speaking at the premiere of 99, the Amazon Prime documentary covering United’s iconic treble-winning season 25 years ago.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Reporter's Guarantee | Lok Sabha Elections: Challenges in Buddha Pahar, Jharkhand
  2. Mumbai Dust Storm: Scary Visuals Of Destruction And Chaos
  3. Srinagar Lok Sabha: Waheed Parra’s Journey from Arrest to Contest
  4. Special Court Grants Bail To JD(S) MLA HD Revanna In Kidnap Case
  5. Maharashtra Farmers’ Onion Crisis
Entertainment News
  1. Vishnu Manchu To Unveil Teaser Of His Pan-India Film 'Kannappa' At Cannes
  2. Naqiyah Haji, Vibhav Roy Cheer 'Incredible Journey' Of 'Shaitani Rasmein' After 100 Episodes
  3. Telugu Stars Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu Cast Their Votes In Hyderabad
  4. Geetanjali Kulkarni Says 'Lampan' Allowed Her To Revisit Her Own Childhood
  5. 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Full List Of Winners – View Pics
Sports News
  1. Beckham On Man Utd Woes: 'Was Always Going To Be Difficult' After Sir Alex's Departure
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: India Gets 85th Chess GM; Nikhat Zareen Into Elorda Cup Round 2
  3. Gareth Southgate As Manchester United Coach? 'Complete Irrelevance', Says England Manager
  4. GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024 LIVE Updates: Toss Delayed Due To Incessant Rain
  5. Federation Cup Athletics 2024: Abha Khatua Sets National Record In Women's Shot Put
World News
  1. Eight Most Anticipated Films To Look Out For At Cannes Film Festival 2024
  2. Rescue Efforts For Dozens Missing In South Africa Building Collapse Are Boosted By 1 More Survivor
  3. Amache National Historic Site: A Former WWII Incarceration Camp Now A National Park
  4. Trump's Hush Money Trial Arrives At A Pivotal Moment: Star Witness Michael Cohen Takes The Stand
  5. Manchester Man Arrested After Tipping Porta-Potty Trapping Mother And Child Inside
Latest Stories
  1. Egypt Joins Hands With South Africa Against Israel In Genocide Case At World Court
  2. ‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajkummar Rao’s Film Collects Rs 11.95 Crore In First Weekend, Outperforms ‘12th Fail’
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR Cast Their Vote, SS Rajamouli Rushes To Polling Booth From Airport
  4. Jaipur: Bomb Threat To 4 Schools, Children Sent Back Home
  5. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?
  6. CBSE Class 12 Results Announced | How To Check
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: India Gets 85th Chess GM; Nikhat Zareen Into Elorda Cup Round 2
  8. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4 Voting: Over 63% Turnout So Far; Violence Reported In West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh