Damac vs Al-Ittihad Live Score, Saudi Pro League: Tigers Enter Favourites Against Faris Al-Janub In Matchday 15

Damac is set to face the in-form Al-Ittihad in matchday 15 of the Saudi Proa League 2025-26 at Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium on January 13, 2026. X/Al-Ittihad

Damac vs Al-Ittihad Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the matchday 15 of the SPL 2025-26 between Damac and Al-Ittihad at Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium stadium, Abha city, Saudi Arabia on January 13. Faris Al-Janub, who are currently placed at the 14th spot in the standings will be against a strong opposition on their home turf. They have been able to win only one game in this season and will be desperate to change things around in the next fixture. On the other hand, the Tigers have been on a winning spree, having won all of their live five fixtures which has put them on the sixth spot in the points table. Follow the live score and real-time score of the match here.

LIVE UPDATES

13 Jan 2026, 09:29:52 pm IST Damac vs Al-Ittihad Live Score, Saudi Pro League: Live Streaming Info The Saudi Pro League clash between Damac FC and Al-Ittihad can be streamed live on the FanCode app in India. However, there won't be any live broadcast of the match on TV.

13 Jan 2026, 08:58:34 pm IST Damac vs Al-Ittihad Live Score, Saudi Pro League: Match Details Fixture: Damac vs Al-Ittihad, Matchday 15 Series: Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Venue: Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium, Abha Date: Tuesday, January 13, 2026 Time: 11:00 PM IST