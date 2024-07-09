Paraguay have dismissed head coach Daniel Garnero after less than a year in charge following their woeful Copa America campaign. (More Football News)
The Paraguayan Football Association (APF) announced the decision on Monday, parting ways with the 54-year-old after just 10 matches in charge.
Paraguay finished bottom of Group D without a win at the 2024 Copa, losing to Colombia 2-1, 4-1 to Brazil and then 2-1 to Costa Rica.
"The APF announces the termination of the relationship with DT Daniel Garnero as head coach of the Paraguayan national team," the federation said in a short statement on social media.
The 54-year-old was only appointed in September 2023, replacing compatriot Guillermo Barros Schelotto.
Yet Argentina's Garnero was given his marching orders with Paraguay out of the continental tournament, and sitting seventh in the 10-team standings for South American qualification to the 2026 World Cup.