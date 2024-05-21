Football

Copa America 2024: Lionel Scaloni Names His Argentina Squad For Friendlies - Check Who's In, Who's Out

The squad of 29 players announced on Monday will be cut by three by coach Lionel Scaloni when he finalizes the group on June 12

Copa America 2024: ARG coach Scaloni has named a provisional squad.
Lionel Messi is in and Paulo Dybala is out of Argentina's squad for friendlies against Ecuador and Guatemala before defending its Copa America title next month. (More Football News)

The squad of 29 players announced on Monday will be cut by three by coach Lionel Scaloni when he finalizes the group on June 12.

Midfielder Dybala was part of Argentina's World Cup-winning squad in 2022. Argentina will play Ecuador on June 9 in Chicago, and five days later Guatemala in Landover, Maryland.

Argentina begins at the Copa America on June 20 against Canada in Atlanta. Chile and Peru are also part of Group A.

Argentina:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), Franco Armani (River Plate), Gerónimo Rulli (Ajax).

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (Nottingham Forest), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Leonardo Balerdi (Marseille), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Germán Pezzella (Real Betis), Lucas Martínez Quarta (Fiorentina), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United), Marcos Acuña (Sevilla), Nicolás Tagliafico (Lyon), Valentín Barco (Brighton).

Midfielders: Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis), Leandro Paredes (Roma), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Enzo Fernández (Chelsea), Giovanni Lo Celso (Tottenham).

Strikers: Ángel Di María (Benfica), Valentín Carboni (Monza), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid), Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United), Nicolás González (Fiorentina), Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan), Julián Álvarez (Manchester City).

