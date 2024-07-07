Football

Copa America 2024: Dorival Junior Urges Patience With Brazil's Rebuild After His Side's Exit

Dorival left out some big names for the tournament, while Neymar was absent through injury, and the coach, who was appointed in January, has reiterated the rebuild will require some patience

Brazil crashed out of the Copa America on penalties
info_icon

Dorival Junior has asked for time to complete his revamp of the Brazil national team after the Selecao's Copa America exit. (More Sports News)

Brazil, nine-time Copa America champions, lost 4-2 on penalties after a 0-0 draw with 10-man Uruguay in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Eder Militao and Douglas Luiz were unsuccessful from 12 yards, as a disappointing and often disjointed campaign for Brazil, who were without the suspended Vinicius Junior, came to a halt.

Dorival left out some big names for the tournament, while Neymar was absent through injury, and the coach, who was appointed in January, has reiterated the rebuild will require some patience.

He said: "We are undergoing a very important renovation or reinvention of this team.

"I have only coached this team for eight matches and this is a process that we have to go through.

"We are aware of the difficulties we will come across throughout the path, but we now lost a match in the knockouts and that wasn't what we expected."

Brazil are sixth in the South American qualification standings for the 2026 World Cup, and Dorival knows the Selecao must sharpen up.

"We have a lot of room to continue growing, evolving, improving and our main objective now is to qualify for the World Cup," he continued.

"Right now we are sixth in the standings, we are not comfortable with that."

Dorival did, however, point to Uruguay's rise back to form under Marcelo Bielsa as evidence that long-term projects can come to fruition.

"I think the Uruguayan national team has a pattern, a very well-defined pattern," he said.

"They have been working for a long time together. They had some problems at first, they corrected them.

"Now they are finding great results. I think we will achieve all that as well, not a doubt about it, but we need some time to make such corrections.

"We had some issues at the beginning of the tournament. I think we corrected plenty of mistakes. 

"It is tough given the period of time that we had to work to try to speed up the process. I think we'll have some more time in the future."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs ZIM, 2nd T20I Live Updates: Ravi Bishnoi Removes Wessly Madhevere; Zimbabwe Eight Wickets Down
  2. Pat Cummins Calls For Dedicated Windows For Test Matches To Avoid Clash With IPL
  3. IND-W Vs RSA-W, 2nd T20I Live Score: Indian Women Bowl First In Must-Win Match
  4. Dindigul Dragons Vs Salem Spartans, TNPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch DD Vs SS, Match 6
  5. IND Vs ZIM, 2nd T20I: Abhishek Sharma Smashes Maiden International Ton Off Just 46 Balls
Football News
  1. ENG 1-1 SUI, Euro 2024 QF: 'Trust Process', Says Goalie Pickford After Shootout Heroics
  2. Copa America 2024: Dorival Junior Urges Patience With Brazil's Rebuild After His Side's Exit
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Ronald Koeman Salutes Dutch Heart - 'We Showed We Belong' After NED Qualify For Semis
  4. ENG 1-1 SUI, Euro 2024: England Victorious On Penalties, Storm Into Semi-Finals - In Pics
  5. URU Vs BRA, Copa America 2024: Uruguay Celebrate Shootout Victory, Semi-Final Qualification As Brazil Crash Out - Watch
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Swiatek Knocked Out; Zverev Pips Norrie To Enter Round Of 16 - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Euros Take Over Centre Court As Alexander Zverev Makes Pep Guardiola Plea
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Dismantles Alexei Popyrin, Calls Fourth-Set Tie-Break 'Best Of The Year'
  4. Wimbledon: Yulia Putintseva Knocks Out Top Seed Iga Swiatek In Third Round
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Pair Ends Run After Round 2 Defeat
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mumbai: Shiv Sena Leader Detained After He Crashes Speeding Car Into Scooter, Killing A Woman; CM Shinde Assures Justice
  2. Latest News July 7 LIVE: Police Files Case Against Mahua Moitra Over 'Derogatory Remarks'; Assam CM Visits Flood Relief Camps
  3. MHA Initiates Action Against Kolkata Police Officers After Complaint By Governor
  4. Case Filed Against TMC’s Mahua Moitra Over Her 'Boss's Pyjamas' Remark On NCW Chief
  5. Dharamshala: Tibetan Community Celebrates 89th Birthday Of 14th Dalai Lama | In Pics
Entertainment News
  1. Important To Not Burden Any Film With Actor’s Fees: Riteish Deshmukh
  2. Director Michael Sarnoski Teases Sequel Of 'A Quiet Place: Day One'
  3. Javed Akhtar Schools Social Media User Who Called Him 'Son Of Gaddar'
  4. You Look Gorgeous: Kareena Kapoor After Shloka Ambani Wore Recreated Version Of 'Bole Chudiyan' Ensemble
  5. Would Love To Find Perfect Project For Me And My Aunt, Julia Roberts: Emma Roberts
US News
  1. Scientists Discover The Reason Behind Rare Polar Rain Aurora In Arctic
  2. NWS Issues Dangerous Heat Warnings For Coming Days | Death Valley’s Rising Temperatures Set Records
  3. ‘She’s Our Generation’s Madonna’: Who Is 'HOT TO GO!' Singer Chappell Roan?
  4. John Cena Announces Retirement In 2025, Plans Farewell Tour: This Is When His Last Match Could Be
  5. Aubreigh Wyatt Death: How Bullying And Social Media Led To A Mississippi Teen's Tragic Suicide | Everything About The Viral Outrage
World News
  1. Turkey's Erdogan Renews Push To Restore Ties With Syria That Were Severed Over A Decade Ago
  2. Latest News July 7 LIVE: Police Files Case Against Mahua Moitra Over 'Derogatory Remarks'; Assam CM Visits Flood Relief Camps
  3. Scientists Discover The Reason Behind Rare Polar Rain Aurora In Arctic
  4. ‘Democracy Not In Good Health In World Today’: Pope Francis Warning To ‘Populists’
  5. NWS Issues Dangerous Heat Warnings For Coming Days | Death Valley’s Rising Temperatures Set Records
Latest Stories
  1. The Public Examinations Act: A Comprehensive Solution Or A Band-Aid?
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Helps South Africa Women Take 1-0 Lead - In Pics
  3. Today's Daily Horoscope for July 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights for Every Zodiac Sign.
  4. '400 Paar, But In Another Country': Tharoor's Veiled Dig At BJP; Jairam Ramesh Recalls Lok Sabha Results
  5. Breaking News July 6: Six-Storey Building Collapses In Gujarat's Surat, Many Feared Trapped; Second Encounter In J&K's Kulgam Underway
  6. POR 0(3)-0(5) FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Progress Into Semi-Finals After Penalty Shoot-Out Win
  7. BJP Vs AAP Over Felling Of Over 1000 Trees In ‘Eco-sensitive Zone
  8. Sports News July 6, 2024 Highlights: England Beat Switzerland In Euro Quarters; George Russell Gets Pole For British GP