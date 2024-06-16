Football

Copa America 2024: All You Need To Know About Stadiums Hosting Lionel Messi, Vinicius Jr And Co

The 14 stadiums are spread across 10 states in USA and will see 32 games over 25 days. 10 teams from CONMEBOL and six from CONCACAF. Here are the stadiums that will play host to the Copa America 2024 matches

Argentina are the reigning champions of Copa America. Photo: File
The 48th edition of the Copa America, South America's biggest football carnival, will be played in the United States. The tournament will be played across 14 cities in the USA and kicks-off from June 20 to July 14.

The 14 stadiums are spread across 10 states in USA and will see 32 games over 25 days. 10 teams from CONMEBOL and six from CONCACAF.

Here are the stadiums that will play host to the Copa America 2024 matches

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Mercedes-Benz Stadium Photo: AP
The Stadium is located on the East Coast, and will host two matches of the Copa America 2024. The stadium hosts around 71,000 people and will host one of the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Garden, Florida

The Hard Rock Stadium in Florida
The Hard Rock Stadium in Florida Photo: X/HardRockStadium
This stadium is located on the East Coast and will host the final of the Copa America 2024. The stadium can host crowd of 65,300 people and will also be part of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

The AT&T Stadium
The AT&T Stadium Photo: X/ATTStadium
The AT&T Stadium is located in the center of the country, and will host three matches of the Copa America 2024. It has a capacity for 80,000 people.

Geha Field At Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

The Geha Field At Arrowhead Stadium
The Geha Field At Arrowhead Stadium Photo: X/GEHAField
The stadium is located in the center of the country and will play host to USA vs Uruguay match of the Copa América 2024. It has a capacity for 76,400 people and is known as the loudest stadium in the world.

Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas

The Q2 Stadium
The Q2 Stadium Photo: X/Q2Stadium
Another stadium that is located in the center of the country. The Q2 Stadium will host two matches of the Copa América 2024. It has a capacity of 20,700 people.

Bank Of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

The Bank Of America Stadium.
The Bank Of America Stadium. Photo: File
The Bank of America Stadium is located on the East Coast, and will play host to two matches of the Copa América 2024. It has a capacity of 74,500 people.

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

The MetLife stadium is all set to host the FIFA WC 2026 Final.
The MetLife stadium is all set to host the FIFA WC 2026 Final. Photo - AP
Located on the East Coast, the Metlife Stadium will host three matches of the CONMEBOL Copa América Estados Unidos 2024. It has a capacity of 82,500 people and will also host the final in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

The State Farm Stadium
The State Farm Stadium Photo: X/StateFarmStdm
The State Farm Stadium is located on the West Coast, and is set to host three matches of the Copa América 2024. It has a capacity of 63,400 people.

NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

The NRG Stadium
The NRG Stadium Photo: X/nrgpark
The NRG stadium will host three matches of the Copa América 2024. It has a capacity for 72,200 people and will also be part of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

The SoFi Stadium
The SoFi Stadium Photo: X/SoFiStadium
The SoFi Stadium will host two matches of the Copa América 2024. It has a capacity for 70,000 people and will play a key role in hosting few games of the Olympic Games and the FIFA World Cup.

Children's Mercy Park, Kansas City, KS

Childrens Mercy Park
Children's Mercy Park Photo: X/SportingKC
The Children's Mercy Park will play host to Peru vs Canada match of the Copa América 2024. It has a capacity for 18,500 people.

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Allegiant Stadium
Allegiant Stadium Photo: X/AllegiantStadm
The Allegiant Stadium will play host to matches of the CONMEBOL Copa América 2024. It has a capacity for 65,500 people and will host three matches during the tournament.

Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, FL

Inter&Co Stadium
Inter&Co Stadium Photo: X/OrlandoCitySC
This 25,000 seater stadium will host two matches of the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024.

Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Levis Stadium
Levi's Stadium Photo: X/SJEarthquakes
The Levi's Stadium will host two matches of the CONMEBOL Copa América United States 2024. It has a capacity for 68,500 people and will also be part of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

