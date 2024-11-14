Football

Claudio Ranieri Comes Out Of Retirement To Take Charge Of Roma

Across his previous two spells, the 73-year-old managed 96 games in all competitions, registering 53 wins, with a win percentage of 55.21%

Claudio Ranieri serie a
New Roma head coach Claudio Ranieri
Claudio Ranieri has come out of retirement to take charge of Roma until the end of the season. (More Football News)

The Italian retired in May, calling time on a career in which he famously led Leicester City to a shock Premier League title in 2016 and coached a host of teams from Europe's top leagues, including Chelsea, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Inter and Monaco.

Ranieri, who last coached Cagliari in Serie A, returns for a third stint in charge of Roma, with whom he came agonisingly close to winning the Serie A title in his first spell between 2009 and 2011.

"Roma is pleased to announce that Claudio Ranieri is the new Technical Manager of the First Team," Roma said in a statement.

"At the end of the season he will take on a senior managerial role, he will be an advisor to the ownership for all sporting matters of the club.

"The search for a new coach will continue in the coming months and Claudio will also have a say in this decision."

Ranieri replaces Juric, who was sacked after Roma lost 3-2 at home against Bologna on Sunday, leaving them languishing in 12th place in the Serie A standings.

Juric, who won just four of his 12 games in charge of the club, was Roma's second coach to be fired this season, with Daniele De Rossi being sacked in September.

According to reports in Italian media, Roma found it difficult to sign a replacement for the Croatian before settling on Ranieri, with former Italy coach Roberto Mancini and Maurizio Sarri among the preferred candidates.

Ranieri's first game will be away to league leaders Napoli on November 24.

