Claudio Echeverri Transfer: Bayer Leverkusen Complete Loan Deal From Manchester City

Bayer Leverkusen have announced the loan signing of Claudio Echeverri from Manchester City.
The 19-year-old will spend the 2025-26 season with the Bundesliga club as he prepares for his first taste of Champions League football.
Echeverri agreed to join Man City from River Plate in January 2024, but finished the rest of the season with the Argentinian club before making his way over to England.
The attacking midfielder scored two goals and registered three assists during River Plate’s 2024 league campaign, before also finding the net in Man City’s 6-0 win over Al-Ain at the Club World Cup.
That was one of three appearances under Pep Guardiola for Echeverri last season, who is excited to play more minutes at Leverkusen.
“It’s fantastic for me to take the next steps with the 2024 champions of Germany now in the Bundesliga and the Champions League,” Echeverri told the club website.
“I want to get a lot of minutes on the pitch and develop into an even better player week by week. A lot of young players have made it to the top of the game here at Bayer Leverkusen.
“I want to take that path in the coming season and play my part in helping Bayer 04 achieve great things.”
Echeverri’s loan comes off the back of Amine Adli’s permanent move to Premier League side Bournemouth.
Ten Hag has also lost key players in Florian Wirtz, Granit Xhaka and Jonathan Tah, but has replaced them with Jarell Quansah and Malik Tillman.