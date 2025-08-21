Claudio Echeverri Transfer: Bayer Leverkusen Complete Loan Deal From Manchester City

Claudio Echeverri Transfer: The 19-year-old will join the Bundesliga side for the 2025-26 season, gearing up for his debut campaign in the Champions League

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Claudio Echeverri
Claudio Echeverri scored against Al Ain at the Club World Cup
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bayer Leverkusen announced the loan signing of Claudio Echeverri from Manchester City

  • The 19-year-old will spend the 2025-26 season with the Bundesliga club

  • Echeverri agreed to join Man City from River Plate in January 2024

Bayer Leverkusen have announced the loan signing of Claudio Echeverri from Manchester City.

The 19-year-old will spend the 2025-26 season with the Bundesliga club as he prepares for his first taste of Champions League football.

Echeverri agreed to join Man City from River Plate in January 2024, but finished the rest of the season with the Argentinian club before making his way over to England.

The attacking midfielder scored two goals and registered three assists during River Plate’s 2024 league campaign, before also finding the net in Man City’s 6-0 win over Al-Ain at the Club World Cup.

That was one of three appearances under Pep Guardiola for Echeverri last season, who is excited to play more minutes at Leverkusen.

“It’s fantastic for me to take the next steps with the 2024 champions of Germany now in the Bundesliga and the Champions League,” Echeverri told the club website.

“I want to get a lot of minutes on the pitch and develop into an even better player week by week. A lot of young players have made it to the top of the game here at Bayer Leverkusen.

“I want to take that path in the coming season and play my part in helping Bayer 04 achieve great things.”

Echeverri’s loan comes off the back of Amine Adli’s permanent move to Premier League side Bournemouth.

Ten Hag has also lost key players in Florian Wirtz, Granit Xhaka and Jonathan Tah, but has replaced them with Jarell Quansah and Malik Tillman.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  2. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

  3. Asia Cup 2025: Ajinkya Rahane Backs Gill-Abhishek Opening Pair, Calls Samson’s Omission A ‘Good Problem’

  4. India Bars Bilateral Sporting Ties With Pakistan, But Multilateral Events To Continue: Sports Ministry

  5. Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Heather Knight Returns As England Announce 15-Member Squad

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  2. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  3. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  4. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

  5. US Open 2025, Mixed Doubles Final: Sara Errani, Andrea Vavassori Hail 'Great Product' After Defending Grand Slam Title

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  2. One Dead, 35 Injured After Bus Bound To Vaishno Devi Falls Off Road In J-K’s Samba

  3. Man Accused Of Attacking Delhi CM Sent To 5 Days’ Police Custody

  4. Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project: Legal, Political Storm Engulfs Telangana

  5. Diamonds Ain’t Forever Under Trump's Tariffs

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Israel Commences First Stage Of Assault On Gaza City

  2. Pakistan, China And Afghanistan Hold Trilateral Talks In Kabul To Boost Cooperation

  3. India, China To Begin Delimitation Exercise For Final Border Demarcation

  4. Trump Hosts Zelenskyy And European Leaders At White House Amid Ukraine War Talks

  5. Microsoft Protest: 18 Arrested At Redmond Headquarters Over Israel Ties

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi NCR Weather Update: Rain Showers Continue Across Capital Region

  2. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

  3. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  4. HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 for Class 10 and 12 to be Released Soon

  5. Differently Abled Woman Dies By Suicide In Ghaziabad After Alleged Gangrape; Police Launch Manhunt

  6. SC Questions Governor’s Power To Indefinitely Withhold Bills, Stresses On Balance In Democracy

  7. Bills To Remove PM, CMs After 30 days In Custody Spark Uproar In Lok Sabha

  8. Coolie Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth Starrer Crosses Lifetime Domestic Earnings Of Vettaiyan