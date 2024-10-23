Chennaiyin FC Vs FC Goa Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online

Chennaiyin FC will take on FC Goa in matchweek 6 of the ongoing Indian Super League 2024-25 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Thursday, October 24. (More Football News)
The hosts come into the contest after their 2-3 win over Northeast United away from home, at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.
While on the other hand, the Gaurs enter the tie after suffering a defeat at the hands of Mumbai FC at the Fatorda, and would want to get back to winning ways.
Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Head-To-Head
In their last 27 previous meetings, FC Goa have had a clear edge, winning 16 matches, while Chennaiyin FC have come out victorious in nine games. Two matches have ended in a draw.
Chennaiyin FC Vs FC Goa FC ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming Details
When will the Chennaiyin FC Vs FC Goa FC, ISL 2024-25 match be played?
The Chennaiyin FC Vs FC Goa , ISL 2024-25 match will be played on Thursday, October 24 at 7:30 pm IST at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.
Where will the Chennaiyin FC Vs FC Goa, ISL 2024-25 match be live streamed and telecast?
The Chennaiyin FC Vs FC Goa, ISL 2024-25 match can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.