Football

Chelsea 4-2 Gent, Europa Conference League: Kiernan Hails Enzo After Ending Goal Drought

Midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall joined Enzo Maresca from Leicester City to Stamford Bridge during the off-season but has had to bide his time in a talent-packed Blues squad

Enzo Maresca is embraced by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall File Photo
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall hailed Enzo Maresca as a "breath of fresh air" after breaking his Chelsea duck in their 4-2 victory over Gent in the Europa Conference League. (More Sports News)

Midfielder Dewsbury-Hall followed Maresca from Leicester City to Stamford Bridge during the close season but has had to be patient in a Blues squad stacked with talent.

But he scored Chelsea's fourth on Thursday after Renato Veiga, Pedro Neto and Christopher Nkunku were all on target in the Blues' opening league-phase encounter.

He was one of the Blues' bright sparks, having four shots in the game, three of which were in the box, and scored his one big chance.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the game, Dewsbury-Hall spoke glowingly about his manager and loves the high standards at Chelsea.

"I'm over the moon. I've been waiting for that moment since joining the club, to show everyone what my qualities are," he said.

"Scoring the goal is an amazing feeling. I won't forget this night.

"I pride myself on working as hard as I can every day. I'd like to play more, but it's my duty to make sure the manager has a decision to make. I feel fresh.

"I've loved it. You come through the door and expectations are through the roof. The standards are so high. It's so nice to play with players on your wavelength - top, top players.

"It's about learning and evolving. That's literally what I'm here for.

"He [Enzo Maresca] is a breath of fresh air. I was taken aback by him last year. Everything he did was passionate and motivated. You can see the lads are buying into it."

Maresca appeared particularly enthused about Dewsbury-Hall's goal, celebrating with a jump when he netted.

The Italian said: "I know Kiernan very well. I know when you are the main player and then move to a big club it's not easy because you're not the main player. 

"Sometimes you struggle a bit at the beginning, so I was very happy for him."

