Football

Chelsea Target Frank In No Rush To Leave Brentford, Says 'The Grass Is Not Always Greener'

With Chelsea reportedly looking for a dynamic young coach capable of working within their existing set-up, Ipswich Town's Kieran McKenna and Brentford boss Thomas Frank have been touted as possible successors to Mauricio Pochettino

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank
info_icon

Reported Chelsea target Thomas Frank is in no rush to leave Brentford, saying "the grass is not always greener" for managers who choose to jump ship. (More Football News)

Chelsea are hunting their fourth permanent boss under the Todd Boehly regime, having surprisingly parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino by mutual consent on Tuesday.  

With the Blues reportedly looking for a dynamic young coach capable of working within their existing set-up, Ipswich Town's Kieran McKenna and Bees boss Frank have been touted as possible successors.

Brentford's finish of 16th in 2023-24 was their worst since Frank led them to the Premier League in 2021, but they remained comfortably clear of the drop zone despite battling a lengthy injury list and seeing Ivan Toney suspended for the first half of the season.

Across their three seasons in the Premier League, Brentford rank ninth for expected goals (xG) per 90 minutes (1.44) and eighth for expected goals against (xGA) per 90 (1.38).

While Frank has refused to rule out a move after almost six years as Brentford's head coach, he is not actively searching for a new job.  

"I will probably be on that touchline on August 17," Frank told The Athletic. "I think that will happen. I'm happy here. I've said it many times and I mean it. 

"It's close to the perfect football life. I'm not in any rush or searching to do something else but I also think I've learned in life I'm open for what can happen.

"I can see myself being here for a long period. Can I stay here for seven more years? I don't know and that's not that I don’t love Brentford, it's just, do I want to try something different? 

"I'm very aware the grass is not always greener in the garden next door, even if it looks like it. You get in there, take a closer look and see there are a lot of weeds in the grass."

Brentford have already seen set-piece coach Bernardo Cueva agree to join Chelsea, and reports have suggested the Blues' hierarchy were unimpressed with how Pochettino's staff dealt with dead balls.

Brentford ranked second for xG from set-pieces in the Premier League this season (15.7) and allowed opponents the third lowest xGA figure from such situations (8.6), behind only Arsenal and Manchester City.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jamia Millia Islamia Appoints Mohammad Shakeel As Officiating VC Hours After HC's Order
  2. Brutal Heat In Large Parts Of India; Temperatures Set To Rise Further, Says IMD
  3. Delhi Police Will Come To Interrogate My Ailing Parents On Thursday: CM Kejriwal
  4. Heatwave Grips Rajasthan, Barmer Hottest At 48 Deg C; Govt Cancels Leaves Of Doctors, Officials
  5. Pune Porsche Crash: Juvenile Board Cancels Teenage Driver's Bail; Grandfather Has Underworld Ties With Chhota Rajan | Latest Updates
Entertainment News
  1. Gurmeet Choudhary Hasn’t Eaten Samosa In 14 Years; 'That's The Dedication It Takes To Maintain My Physique'
  2. Monalisa's Beach Fashion Is All About Breezy Co-Ord Set, Sun Hat, Slippers
  3. Shalin Bhanot Had No Plans To Do ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi'
  4. Manasvi Mamgai's Film With Katie Holmes, Al Pacino Sheds Light On Forgotten Kidnapping Episode
  5. Anupam Kher Warns Fans About Fake Video Circulating Under His Name On Telegram
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: ENG Vs PAK T20I Washed Out; IND Pip ARG In FIH Pro League Shootout
  2. USA Vs BAN, 1st T20I: United States 'No Walkovers' - Declares Harmeet Singh After Shock Win
  3. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024, Eliminator Live Updates: Karna Sharma Gets Sanju Samson; Cameron Green Removes Yashasvi Jaiswal
  4. Virat Kohli Crosses 8,000 IPL Runs: Top Five Knocks Of Royal Challengers Bengaluru Legend
  5. FIH Men's Pro League 2023-24: India Beat Argentina 5-4 In Shootout
World News
  1. America Will Send An Indian Astronaut To International Space Station By Year-End: US Envoy
  2. British General Election To Be Held On 4 July Announces PM Rishi Sunak
  3. Apple's New Feature To Combat Motion Sickness For Phone Users In Cars
  4. Apple Wallet Now Accepts Navigo Passes, Making Paris Travel Easier Ahead Of Olympics
  5. Nestlé Launches "Vital Pursuit", Food Line For Consumers Who Use Weight Management Medications Like Ozempic
Latest Stories
  1. Archery World Cup Stage 2 Qualifying Round: Jyothi Vennam Finishes 4th To Take India To 2nd
  2. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM's Terms INDIA-bloc 'Extremely Communal' At Dwarka Rally; Kejriwal Says Want 'Fair Probe' In Maliwal Case
  3. IND Vs ARG, Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Kundli's Factory Workers Are Caught Between Low Wages And Life-Threatening Conditions
  5. Global Cities Index 2024: At 350, New Delhi Is The Highest Ranked in India| Where Do Other Indian Cities Rank?
  6. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Qualifier 1? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  7. Cannes 2024: Shahana Goswami, Sunita Rajwar Strike A Pose With Sandhya Suri Ahead Of 'Santosh' Screening
  8. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: ENG Vs PAK T20I Washed Out; IND Pip ARG In FIH Pro League Shootout