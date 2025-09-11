Chelsea Slapped With 74 Rule Breaches During Roman Abramovich Era | Check Details

Russian billionaire Abramovich bought Chelsea in 2003 and his lavish spending sparked an unprecedented period of success, including 21 trophies

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Updated on:
Chelsea Slapped With 74 Rule Breaches During Roman Abramovich Era
Chelsea Slapped With 74 Rule Breaches During Roman Abramovich Era Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Chelsea has been charged for 74 breaches by Football Association in England

  • The charges relate to regulations covering soccer agents, working with intermediaries and third party involvement in player transfers

  • Chelsea said in a statement it self-reported the potential breaches to the English Football Association

Chelsea was charged with 74 breaches of English soccer's rules on Thursday.

The charges cover a period from 2009-22, and relate to regulations covering soccer agents, working with intermediaries and third party involvement in player transfers.

Chelsea said in a statement it self-reported the potential breaches to the English Football Association, which came to light when American investors Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital led a consortium to buy out former owner Roman Abramovich in 2022.

Chelsea said it became aware of “potentially incomplete financial reporting" of historical transactions and other “potential breaches of FA rules.”

“Immediately upon the completion of the purchase, the club self-reported these matters to all relevant regulators, including The FA.”

The FA said the charges primarily related to the 2010-11 to 2015-16 seasons, a period in which Chelsea won two Premier League titles and the Champions League.

Russian billionaire Abramovich bought Chelsea in 2003 and his lavish spending sparked an unprecedented period of success, including 21 trophies.

He was forced to sell the club in 2022 after being sanctioned by the British government for his connection to Russian President Vladimir Putin following the invasion of Ukraine.

Related Content
Related Content

A fast-tracked $3.2 billion buyout was completed in May that year by Boehly and Clearlake.

The charges

Chelsea has been charged with a breach of regulation J1, which prohibits the direct or indirect use of or payment to an unauthorized agent. Another charge relates to using or paying an unregistered intermediary.

Regulation C2 says a player or authorized agent must not “conceal or misrepresent the reality and/or substance” of any matters relating to a transaction or contract negotiation.

Another charge is in regard to payments, rights or liabilities relating to a third party involved in the transfer of a player.

“The club has demonstrated unprecedented transparency during this process, including by giving comprehensive access to the club’s files and historical data," Chelsea said. “We will continue working collaboratively with the FA to conclude this matter as swiftly as possible.”

Chelsea has until Sept. 19 to respond to the charges.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. BAN Vs HK Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: Taskin Ahmed Gets Rid Of Anshuman Rath

  2. English County Championship: Washington Sundar Signs Up For Hampshire

  3. Duleep Trophy Final Day 1: Saransh, Kartikeya Share Nine As South Bowled Out For 149

  4. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Supreme Court Rejects Urgent Plea Against IND Vs PAK Match

  5. Pakistan Vs Oman Preview, Asia Cup 2025: PAK Seek Opening Win Against OMA Before India Showdown

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  2. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  4. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  5. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

Badminton News

  1. Hong Kong Open: Satwik-Chirag Enter Quarter-finals, Lakshya Sen To Face HS Prannoy

  2. Hong Kong Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Advance After PV Sindhu's Shocking Loss

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

  4. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Voter Rights to Beedi: Bihar’s Political Discourse Takes A Sharp Turn

  2. Delhi Could Sell Off 'Sheesh Mahal': Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

  3. Congress Questions Modi’s ‘Natural Partners’ Remark, Cites Trump’s ‘35 Times’ Ceasefire Claim

  4. J&K Floods Wipe Out Paddy Crops, Apple Orchards, Leaving Growers Devastated

  5. PM Modi Visits Mandi’s Miracle— 11-Month-Old Baby Girl Who Is Sole Survivor Of Flood-hit Seraj family

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. 'From The Ashes Like The Phoenix, Palestinians Will Rise': Ambassador Abdullah Shawesh

  2. Nepal Unrest: Death Toll Rises, Army Extends Leave For Gorkha Soldiers; Thousands Of Prisoners Escape Jails

  3. Rapper, Kathmandu Mayor… Will Balendra Shah Be The Nepalese Gen Z’s Pick For Prime Minister?

  4. Trump Blames ‘Radical Left’ For Charlie Kirk’s Murder, Promises Action

  5. Ground Report On Nepal Gen-Z Protests: Why 'Nepo Babies' Are Under Fire

Latest Stories

  1. 11 Indian Workers Stranded In Oman After Salaries Withheld, Passports Seized

  2. The Conjuring Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 6: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga's Film Earns Over Rs 64 Crore

  3. Bali Flash Floods: Death Toll Rises to 14 as Search Operations Continue

  4. Horoscope Today, September 11, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Sagittarius, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  5. Breaking Down The Walls, Bringing Girls Back To School 

  6. J&K Floods Wipe Out Paddy Crops, Apple Orchards, Leaving Growers Devastated

  7. Rapper, Kathmandu Mayor… Will Balendra Shah Be The Nepalese Gen Z’s Pick For Prime Minister?

  8. 'From The Ashes Like The Phoenix, Palestinians Will Rise': Ambassador Abdullah Shawesh