Celtic 0-0 Kairat, UEFA Champions League Qualifying: Rodgers Fumes At Lack Of Transfer Activity

Celtic fail to break down defensive rearguard of Kairat in goalless draw
Celtic Park rings with boos at full-time whistle
Boss Brendan Rodgers stresses on need to improve squad
Brendan Rodgers conceded that Celtic must accept the position they are in with transfers after playing out a goalless draw in their Champions League qualifier with Kairat.
Rodgers watched on as his side failed to break down the stern defensive rearguard of the Kazakhstan champions, with Celtic Park ringing with boos at the full-time whistle.
Alyaksandr Martynovich had a goal ruled out for offside for the visitors in the 11th minute, before Alistair Johnston was stretched off before half-time with a serious injury.
Celtic continued to probe for a winning goal but were unable to find it, meaning they now embark on a 7,000-mile round trip next Tuesday, knowing a win would seal a spot at Europe's top table.
Rodgers' team mustered an expected goals (xG) total of 0.54 from their 11 attempts, marginally bettering Kairat's tally of 0.48 from their eight shots at Kasper Schmeichel's goal.
But much of the build-up to the game was centred on if and when Rodgers would add to his squad for the European campaign, with the Northern Irishman expressing his desire to welcome new faces into his ranks.
Celtic have made six signings so far, which includes a loan deal for Manchester City youngster Jahmai Simpson-Pusey and Nordsjaelland's Benjamin Nygren.
"We need to improve the squad. There's been clarity around that for a long time. Supporters see that. We do in football. We need to improve," Rodgers told reporters.
"This is a performance club. That starts on the field. You do that by getting the very best players you possibly can to allow you to perform. To play a style that excites supporters.
"Hopefully between now and the end of the season, the club will get that and that will support us.
"It's not my decision in the end. I can prepare the team, the staff, and the players that are here who have been fantastic in pre-season. We are all clear on where we need to improve, and for whatever reason we haven't been able to do that.
"We're in this position, we have to accept that and not dwell on it, and try and come through it."
Rodgers cited a poor first-half display as crucial to not being able to take a lead to Kazakhstan, while also lamenting his side's inability to create many clear-cut chances.
Celtic failed to register a shot on target in the opening 45 minutes, but dominated the ball with 71% possession while also having over double the number of corners (12 to four) and having 40 final third entries to Kairat's 24.
"We're disappointed with the result and first-half performance. We didn't start with the intent and mentality we wanted to. We were quite passive," Rodgers added.
"We weren't moving as a team as we would like. The second half was better. We started well but couldn't find the breakthrough in the final third of the pitch.
"Of course, you want to take the advantage. I've been here before, having drawn 0-0 in a qualification game - against Rosenborg, a very good team.
"We went there to qualify, and we did, played very well and won.
"There's no doubt we can go there and win. Of course, you want to take an advantage with you, it's still very much in the balance."
And Celtic captain Callum McGregor echoed the thoughts of his manager, saying: "First half we were too slow and too passive.
"Second half we started well, on the front foot the whole half. We've still got another game, it's 0-0, we never lost. We have to go there next week and win.
"The connections weren't quite there to get us through the middle. It's on us to go there and qualify now.
"We know how much everyone wants it. It's our job to work [through the anxiety in the stadium] and keep playing."