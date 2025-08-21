Celtic Vs Kairat: Scottish Champs Held To Goalless Draw In UEFA Champions League Play-Off

The result leaves Brendan Rodgers' side needing a positive outcome away from home to secure their place in the 2025-26 league phase of Europe’s top competition

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Celtic Vs Kairat UEFA Champions League Match Report
Celtic's Tierney during the match.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Celtic were held 0-0 by Kairat Almaty in the Champions League play-off first leg, leaving Rodgers’ side needing an away result

  • Kairat defended strongly, with Martynovich’s early goal ruled out and Johnston injured for Celtic

  • Forrest and Maeda went close after the break, but Kairat’s discipline kept the deadlock intact

Celtic were left disappointed as they drew 0-0 with Kazakhstan champions Kairat Almaty in the first leg of their Champions League play-off on Wednesday. 

The result means Brendan Rodgers' side must snatch a result away from home if they are to have a seat at Europe's top table for the 2025-26 league phase. 

Having asserted themselves from the off, Celtic were well-contained by Kairat, who saw Edmilson's goal-bound header cleared by Kieran Tierney at the back post. 

Celtic then thought they had fallen behind in the 11th minute after Alyaksandr Martynovich had the ball in the back of the net, but the goal was rightly ruled out for offside. 

The Scottish champions struggled to break a resilient Kairat down, with the Bhoys dealt a blow after the half-hour mark when Alistair Johnston was stretchered off with an injury. 

Celtic improved after the break, with James Forrest seeing his close-range effort clawed onto the post by Aleksandr Zarutskiy, with that opportunity being the catalyst for a barrage from the home side. 

While the Celts delivered a much-improved second-half display, with Daizen Maeda presented with a golden opportunity to put Celtic a goal to the good in stoppage time, the Bhoys' attacking attempts were largely thwarted and smothered by Kairat, whose discipline and organisation ensured the deadlock remained unbroken. 

Data Debrief: Celtic left frustrated by Kazakh champions

Rodgers' side were restricted for large portions of the 90-minute encounter at Celtic Park, as Kairat's defence stood strong. The Celts registered a whopping 15 corners, 29 total crosses, and 64 final third entries, but were unable to make their territorial supremacy count. 

Having spent 35.1% of the match camped in Kairat's half, Celtic posted and expected goals (xG) total of just 0.44, registering just two shots on target in 100 minutes of football. 

Kairat made a game-leading 17 interceptions and 17 tackles, with Erkin Tapalov and Ofri Arad leading the way with six and four, respectively. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  2. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

  3. Asia Cup 2025: Ajinkya Rahane Backs Gill-Abhishek Opening Pair, Calls Samson’s Omission A ‘Good Problem’

  4. India Bars Bilateral Sporting Ties With Pakistan, But Multilateral Events To Continue: Sports Ministry

  5. Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Heather Knight Returns As England Announce 15-Member Squad

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  2. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  3. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  4. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

  5. US Open 2025, Mixed Doubles Final: Sara Errani, Andrea Vavassori Hail 'Great Product' After Defending Grand Slam Title

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  2. One Dead, 35 Injured After Bus Bound To Vaishno Devi Falls Off Road In J-K’s Samba

  3. Man Accused Of Attacking Delhi CM Sent To 5 Days’ Police Custody

  4. Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project: Legal, Political Storm Engulfs Telangana

  5. Diamonds Ain’t Forever Under Trump's Tariffs

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Israel Commences First Stage Of Assault On Gaza City

  2. Pakistan, China And Afghanistan Hold Trilateral Talks In Kabul To Boost Cooperation

  3. India, China To Begin Delimitation Exercise For Final Border Demarcation

  4. Trump Hosts Zelenskyy And European Leaders At White House Amid Ukraine War Talks

  5. Microsoft Protest: 18 Arrested At Redmond Headquarters Over Israel Ties

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi NCR Weather Update: Rain Showers Continue Across Capital Region

  2. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

  3. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  4. HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 for Class 10 and 12 to be Released Soon

  5. Differently Abled Woman Dies By Suicide In Ghaziabad After Alleged Gangrape; Police Launch Manhunt

  6. SC Questions Governor’s Power To Indefinitely Withhold Bills, Stresses On Balance In Democracy

  7. Bills To Remove PM, CMs After 30 days In Custody Spark Uproar In Lok Sabha

  8. Coolie Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth Starrer Crosses Lifetime Domestic Earnings Of Vettaiyan