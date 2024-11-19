Canada Vs Suriname Live Streaming, CONCACAF Nations League Quarter-Final Leg 2 Preview: When And Where To Watch

The CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 quarter-finals action resumes with blockbuster return leg fixtures between United States of America vs Jamaica and Panama vs Costa Rica early Tuesday (November 19, 2024) morning India time. (More Football News)
On Wednesday, Canada face Suriname in an equally pivotal second-leg match. Watch the CAN vs SUR soccer match live.
Last week Jesse Marsch's Canucks landed in Paramaribo as the obvious favourites against the hosts. But Natio, who were making League A knock-out debut, frustrated the 2022-23 finalists at Dr. Ir. Franklin Essed Stadion for the majority of the encounter with a solid defensive display.
One inspired substitute, however, sealed the fate of the game as former Cardiff City player Junior Hoilett found the back of the net in the 81st minute, a couple of minutes after replacing Jacob Shaffelburg. Thanks to their 1-0 win in Suriname, Canada now need at least a draw at BMO Field, Toronto to make the semi-finals.
The onus will be on Stanley Menzo's visiting team. In their home match, Suriname had managed to test the Canadian defence a couple of times, including one woodwork -- a Gleofilo Vlijter header. Come Wednesday, and they will need to do much more than tat to stay alive.
Canada vs Suriname head-to-head record
The two teams have met three times in competitive football and Canada are 4-0 up with a goal difference of 7-1. And more alarmingly for the Natio, they last tasted a win against the CONCACAF 'Big Three' -- Canada, United States and Mexico -- in 1977, when they beat Mexico 8-1.
Also consider the rankings: Canada, ranked 35th in the latest FIFA rankings, sit 101 places above their visitors.
Canada vs Suriname predicted starting XIs
Canada: Maxime Crepeau; Ali Ahmed, Alistair Johnston, Joel Waterman, Moise Bombito, Richie Laryea; Stephen Eustaquio, Mathieu Choiniere, Jacob Shaffelburg; Cyle Larin, Jonathan David
Suriname: Etienne Vaessen; Anfernee Dijksteel, Myenty Abena, Shaquille Pinas, Ridgeciano Haps; Dion Malone, Kenneth Paal; Sheraldo Becker, Immanuel Pherai, Virgil Misidjan Gleofilo Vlijter.
Canada vs Suriname Live Streaming
When is the Canada vs Suriname, CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final leg 2 match?
Canada vs Suriname, CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final leg 2 match is on November 20, 6:00 AM IST.
Where to watch the Canada vs Suriname, CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final leg 2 match?
The CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 can be streamed live on CONCACAF Go and CONCACAF's YouTube channel.
According to CONCACAF, "The content that may be available to watch will vary by geographic location and may change from time to time. You may view the content only in geographic locations where Concacaf offers the service and where Concacaf has licensed such content."
Where to watch the Canada vs Suriname, CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final leg 2 match in USA?
Canada vs Suriname, CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final leg 2 match will be telecast on Paramount+ in USA and OneSoccer in Canada.