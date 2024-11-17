USA Vs Jamaica Live Streaming, CONCACAF Nations League Quarter-final Leg 2: When And Where To Watch

The United States would be keen to take one more step towards defending its CONCACAF Nations League title when they take on Jamaica in the second leg of the quarter-finals. (More Football News)
Ricardo Pepi's early goal had given the United States in the first leg and they would come into the second leg on the back of a 1-0 win. Jamaica had given a tough time to the defending champions in the first leg and would once again try to do the same or rather go one better to win the game.
Jamaica can take confidence from the fact that they were the last Caribbean nation to defeat the United States in the United States back in 2019. Also, the USMNT have not won consecutive games all through 2024 and the Jamaicans would like to extend the wait of the Mauricio Pochettino side.
USA vs Jamaica, CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final leg 2 match is on October 19, 6:30AM IST.
The CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 can be streamed live on CONCACAF Go and CONCACAF's YouTube channel.
According to CONCACAF, "The content that may be available to watch will vary by geographic location and may change from time to time. You may view the content only in geographic locations where Concacaf offers the service and where Concacaf has licensed such content."