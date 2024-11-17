Panama Vs Costa Rica Live Streaming, CONCACAF Nations League Quarter-final Leg 2: When And Where To Watch

Panama and Costa Rica will fight out for the second semifinal spot in the leg 2 of CONCACAF Nations League quarter-finals. (More Football News)
Jose Fajardo's penalty had handed Panama a 1-0 win in the first leg and both teams will now carry on from there. Panama will aim to at least maintain that lead and Costa Rica will desperately want a better performance.
Panama are undefeated in the Nations League at the Estadio Rommel Fernandez, the venue for the second leg of quarterfinal, since 2019 and that would give them a lot more confidence. On the other hand, Costa Rica are yet to win a single knock out game in Nations League. In this match, Costa Rica would be further under pressure to erase the deficit. Panama surely will start as favourites.
Check out when and how you can watch the Panama Vs Costa Rica, CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final leg 2 match live.
Panama Vs Costa Rica Live Streaming
When is the Panama Vs Costa Rica, CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final leg 2 match?
Panama Vs Costa Rica, CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final leg 2 match is on October 19, 7:30AM IST.
Where to watch the Panama Vs Costa Rica, CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final leg 2 match?
The CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 can be streamed live on CONCACAF Go and CONCACAF's YouTube channel.
According to CONCACAF, "The content that may be available to watch will vary by geographic location and may change from time to time. You may view the content only in geographic locations where Concacaf offers the service and where Concacaf has licensed such content."