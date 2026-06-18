Canada Vs Qatar LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

Canada are favourites to secure their first win of the tournament after an encouraging draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina in their opener.
Qatar showed resilience against Switzerland, but they face a tougher challenge against Canada's pace and attacking depth.
Prediction: Canada 2-0 Qatar, with Jonathan David tipped to be the key difference-maker for Les Rouges.
After settling for draws in their opening Group B encounters, Canada and Qatar will square off in a high-stakes clash knowing that a victory could significantly strengthen their chances of reaching the knockout stages.
Canada were held to a 1-1 draw by Bosnia and Herzegovina despite showing flashes of attacking quality and will be eager to convert their opportunities into a winning result. The Canadians are expected to rely on their pace, physicality, and direct attacking approach to put Qatar under pressure from the outset.
Qatar, meanwhile, produced an impressive performance against Switzerland and earned a valuable 1-1 draw against one of the group's favourites. Their disciplined defensive structure and ability to capitalize on key moments will once again be crucial as they look to frustrate Canada and strike on the counterattack.
With both teams sitting on one point, neither side can afford to lose, making this a potentially tense and closely contested affair.
While Qatar have already shown they can compete against stronger opposition, Canada's attacking intent and urgency to secure their first win may give them a slight edge. Expect an entertaining contest with both sides pushing for three points, but Canada appear better placed to come away with a narrow victory.
Canada Vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record
Total Meetings: 1
Canada Wins: 1
Qatar Wins: 0
Draws: 0
Canada Vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction
Canada will face Qatar in this match as clear favourites for the sole reason of the intensity they carry in their team and their squad depth overall. Les Rouges faced a draw against Bosnia but that would not have any effect in the quality of their game and their strong defense solidarity.
Qatar indeed were no less against one of the giants of Europe Switzerland and a 1-1 draw did not just motivate them for the leftover tournament but also made them clinch their first ever point in the history of FIFA World Cup.
Now facing Canada will be another stern examination for them but the maroons have got the ability to showcase their best self by thriving on pace and transitioning their pressing style.
Both the teams are still looking for a three pointer win, the stakes are high. However, Canada are favored a little above Qatar for their experience and mix of talent in the team and the players from the gulf would look forward to work on their resilience to keep the contest competitive.
Prediction: Canada 2-0 Qatar
Canada Vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely Starting XIs
Canada Predicted XIs:
Crepeau (GK); Johnston, de Fougerolles, Cornelius, Laryea, Buchanan, Eustaquio, Kone, Millar; David, Larin.
Qatar Predicted XIs:
Abunada (GK); Al-Oui, Khoukhi, Pedro Miguel, Ahmed; Laye, Fathi, Gaber; Abdurisag, Afif, Edmilson.
Canada Vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Location: Vancouver, Canada
Stadium: BC Place Stadium
Date: Friday, 19 June
Kick-off Time: 19/06/2026 – 3:30 AM (IST)
Canada Vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.
Canada Vs Qatar,FIFA World Cup 2026: Squads
Canada
Goalkeepers
Maxime Crépeau, Dayne St. Clair, Owen Goodman.
Defenders
Alphonso Davies, Alistair Johnston, Derek Cornelius, Moïse Bombito, Richie Laryea, Joel Waterman, Niko Sigur, Alfie Jones, Luc de Fougerolles.
Midfielders
Stephen Eustáquio, Ismaël Koné, Jonathan Osorio, Mathieu Choinière, Ali Ahmed, Nathan Saliba, Marcelo Flores, Jacob Shaffelburg, Liam Millar, Tajon Buchanan.
Forwards
Jonathan David, Cyle Larin, Promise David, Tani Oluwaseyi.
Qatar
Goalkeepers
Meshaal Barsham, Salah Zakaria, Shehab Ellethy.
Defenders
Pedro Miguel, Tarek Salman, Lucas Mendes, Ahmed Suhail, Bassam Al-Rawi, Homam Ahmed, Jassem Gaber, Musab Kheder, Abdullah Yousef.
Midfielders
Hassan Al-Haydos, Abdulaziz Hatem, Assim Madibo, Ahmed Fathy, Mostafa Meshaal, Ahmed Al-Rawi, Mohammed Waad, Khalid Mohammed, Yusuf Abdurisag, Ismail Mohamad.
Forwards
Akram Afif, Almoez Ali, Ahmed Alaaeldin, Mohammed Muntari, Hazem Shehata, Mahmoud Abu Warda.