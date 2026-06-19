FIFA World Cup 2026: Ismael Kone Concern Grows After Midfield Star Suffers Serious Injury Against Qatar

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

Canada crushed Qatar 6-0 in a dominant World Cup display as Jonathan David scored a hat-trick, but Ismael Kone's injury overshadowed the historic victory

FIFA World Cup 2026: Ismael Kone Concern Grows After Midfield Star Suffers Serious Injury
Canada's Ismael Kone, below, recieves medical attention during the World Cup Group B soccer match against Qatar in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, June 18, 2026 (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Summary of this article

  • Jonathan David starred with a hat-trick as Canada cruised to a dominant 6-0 victory over Qatar

  • Qatar finished the match with nine men after two red cards in a disastrous outing

  • Ismael Kone's injury overshadowed the win, raising concerns ahead of Canada's clash with Switzerl

Canada arrived in Vancouver knowing a victory would put them in a commanding position in Group B. By the end of the night, Jesse Marsch’s men had not only secured a historic FIFA World Cup win but also delivered one of the most dominant performances of the tournament so far.

Jonathan David’s hat-trick inspired a ruthless 6-0 demolition of Qatar, helping the co-hosts claim their first-ever men’s FIFA World Cup victory. Yet, despite the celebrations inside BC Place, concern overshadowed the result after midfielder Ismael Kone suffered a serious injury that left players and fans stunned. Canada now sits firmly in control of its destiny heading into a crucial clash against Switzerland.

Kone Injury Casts Shadow Over Historic Victory

While Canada’s performance was worthy of celebration, the mood inside the stadium changed dramatically early in the second half. Ismael Kone, who had been influential in midfield, went down following a heavy challenge and required lengthy medical treatment before being stretchered off.

Also Check: Ismael Kone Suffers Horror Leg Injury - In Pics

The incident visibly affected both teams and silenced an otherwise jubilant crowd. Qatar’s Assim Madibo was shown a red card after the challenge, reducing his side to nine men. Canada eventually regained focus, with Nathan Saliba scoring and dedicating his goal to Kone before an own goal and David’s third strike completed the rout.

Related Content
Canada's Jonathan David, front right, celebrates with Stephen Eustaquio,left, after scoring a goal during World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Qatar in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, June 18, 2026. - (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Medical staff attend to Canada's Ismael Kone (8) after he was injured on a play during the World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Qatar in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, June 18, 2026. - Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP
Canada's Cyle Larin (9) celebrates after scoring his sides first goal of the game with Promise David (24) in the second half of the World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Bosnia, Friday, June 12, 2026, in Toronto. - (AP Photo/Sam Balkansky)
Switzerland starting eleven pose for a team picture before an international friendly soccer game against Australia Saturday, June 6, 2026, in San Diego - (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

The result leaves Canada on the verge of the knockout rounds, but attention will now turn to the condition of one of their most important midfielders ahead of the remainder of the tournament.

Canada Turn Pressure Into Goals

From the opening whistle, Canada played with urgency and intent. The hosts pinned Qatar deep inside their own half and repeatedly found joy down the flanks. Their persistence paid off when Cyle Larin opened the scoring, setting the tone for what would become a long evening for the visitors.

Jonathan David soon took center stage. The Canadian forward looked sharp throughout the contest, constantly finding space and punishing defensive mistakes.

His first-half brace gave Canada a comfortable cushion, while Qatar’s problems worsened after Homam Ahmed was sent off, leaving the Asian side chasing shadows for much of the contest. Canada’s aggressive pressing, quick passing combinations, and relentless attacking movement ensured the game was virtually over before the break.

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories