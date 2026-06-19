FIFA World Cup 2026: Ismael Kone Concern Grows After Midfield Star Suffers Serious Injury Against Qatar

Jonathan David starred with a hat-trick as Canada cruised to a dominant 6-0 victory over Qatar
Qatar finished the match with nine men after two red cards in a disastrous outing
Ismael Kone's injury overshadowed the win, raising concerns ahead of Canada's clash with Switzerl
Canada arrived in Vancouver knowing a victory would put them in a commanding position in Group B. By the end of the night, Jesse Marsch’s men had not only secured a historic FIFA World Cup win but also delivered one of the most dominant performances of the tournament so far.
Jonathan David’s hat-trick inspired a ruthless 6-0 demolition of Qatar, helping the co-hosts claim their first-ever men’s FIFA World Cup victory. Yet, despite the celebrations inside BC Place, concern overshadowed the result after midfielder Ismael Kone suffered a serious injury that left players and fans stunned. Canada now sits firmly in control of its destiny heading into a crucial clash against Switzerland.
Kone Injury Casts Shadow Over Historic Victory
While Canada’s performance was worthy of celebration, the mood inside the stadium changed dramatically early in the second half. Ismael Kone, who had been influential in midfield, went down following a heavy challenge and required lengthy medical treatment before being stretchered off.
The incident visibly affected both teams and silenced an otherwise jubilant crowd. Qatar’s Assim Madibo was shown a red card after the challenge, reducing his side to nine men. Canada eventually regained focus, with Nathan Saliba scoring and dedicating his goal to Kone before an own goal and David’s third strike completed the rout.
The result leaves Canada on the verge of the knockout rounds, but attention will now turn to the condition of one of their most important midfielders ahead of the remainder of the tournament.
Canada Turn Pressure Into Goals
From the opening whistle, Canada played with urgency and intent. The hosts pinned Qatar deep inside their own half and repeatedly found joy down the flanks. Their persistence paid off when Cyle Larin opened the scoring, setting the tone for what would become a long evening for the visitors.
Jonathan David soon took center stage. The Canadian forward looked sharp throughout the contest, constantly finding space and punishing defensive mistakes.
His first-half brace gave Canada a comfortable cushion, while Qatar’s problems worsened after Homam Ahmed was sent off, leaving the Asian side chasing shadows for much of the contest. Canada’s aggressive pressing, quick passing combinations, and relentless attacking movement ensured the game was virtually over before the break.