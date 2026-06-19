Canada Vs Qatar: Ismael Kone Suffers Horror Leg Injury As Red Card Follows Brutal Challenge
Canada's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign suffered a devastating blow during their Group B clash against Qatar at BC Place on Thursday (June 18), as star midfielder Ismael Kone was stretchered off with a horrifying leg injury. In the 51st minute, a reckless tackle from behind by Qatar's Assim Madibo left the 24-year-old in visible agony on the pitch. The sheer graphic severity of the incident prompted broadcasters to avoid playing replays, while Canada staff reportedly feared a broken leg. Distressed teammates formed a protective barrier to shield Kone from cameras, and Madibo was shown a red card after a VAR review. Despite leaving the field with his leg stabilised in a cast and receiving oxygen, a resilient Kone managed to sit up and give a thumbs-up to the emotional Vancouver crowd. His substitute, Nathan Saliba, scored shortly after and emotionally hoisted Kone’s number eight jersey in tribute, dedicating Canada's historic 6-0 victory to their sidelined midfield anchor.
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