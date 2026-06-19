Canada Vs Qatar: Ismael Kone Suffers Horror Leg Injury As Red Card Follows Brutal Challenge

Canada's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign suffered a devastating blow during their Group B clash against Qatar at BC Place on Thursday (June 18), as star midfielder Ismael Kone was stretchered off with a horrifying leg injury. In the 51st minute, a reckless tackle from behind by Qatar's Assim Madibo left the 24-year-old in visible agony on the pitch. The sheer graphic severity of the incident prompted broadcasters to avoid playing replays, while Canada staff reportedly feared a broken leg. Distressed teammates formed a protective barrier to shield Kone from cameras, and Madibo was shown a red card after a VAR review. Despite leaving the field with his leg stabilised in a cast and receiving oxygen, a resilient Kone managed to sit up and give a thumbs-up to the emotional Vancouver crowd. His substitute, Nathan Saliba, scored shortly after and emotionally hoisted Kone’s number eight jersey in tribute, dedicating Canada's historic 6-0 victory to their sidelined midfield anchor.

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Canada vs Qatar FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Ismael Kone Medical 2 Canadian Press via AP
Medical staff attend to Canada's Ismael Kone (8) after he was injured on a play during the World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Qatar in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, June 18, 2026. Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP
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Canada vs Qatar FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Ismael Kone tackled by Ismael Kone AP Photo
Canada's Ismael Kone, left, falls while being fouled against by Qatar's Assim Madibo during the World Cup Group B soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Abbie Parr
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Canada vs Qatar FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Ismael Kone Injury 2 AP Photo
Canada's Ismael Kone falls while sustaining an injury during the World Cup Group B soccer match against Qatar in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Abbie Parr
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Canada vs Qatar FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Ismael Kone Injury AP Photo
Canada's Ismael Kone falls while sustaining an injury during the World Cup Group B soccer match against Qatar in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Abbie Parr
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Canada vs Qatar FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Ismael Kone Injury Mohamed Manai Reacts AP Photo
Qatar's Mohamed Manai (26) reacts after Canada's Ismael Kone (8) was injured on a dangerous play during the World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Qatar in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Kaleb Tatum
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Canada vs Qatar FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Ismael Kone after being tackled AP PHoto
Canada's Ismael Kone, below, lays on the ground after sustaining an injury during the World Cup Group B soccer match against Qatar in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Abbie Parr
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Canada vs Qatar FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Ismael Kone Medical AP Photo
Canada's Ismael Kone, below, receives medical attention during the World Cup Group B soccer match against Qatar in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Abbie Parr
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Canada vs Qatar FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Ismael Kone injury Jonathan David emo AP Photo
Canada's Jonathan David, right, becomes emotional after Ismael Kone sustained an injury and was taken off the field during the World Cup Group B soccer match against Qatar in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Abbie Parr
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Canada vs Qatar FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Ismael Kone Carried off AP Photo
Canada's Ismael Kone, center, is carried off the field after receiving medical attention during the World Cup Group B soccer match against Qatar in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Abbie Parr
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