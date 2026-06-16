Canada Vs Qatar Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hosts Reds Set For Clash With Maroons At BC Place Vancouver

A young fan of Canada watches as teams arrive prior to the World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Qatar in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, June 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Canada Vs Qatar Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, where co-hosts Canada are taking on Qatar in a pivotal match that could define Group B, also featuring Switzerland and Bosnia-Herzegovina. Canada, with Alphonso Davies back, will look to leverage their home advantage and bounce back from their rather subdued opening 1-1 draw against Bosnia. Standing in their way are resilient Qataris desperate to stake their claim in this expanded 48-team tournament. The 2022 hosts also played out a 1-1 draw in their opener against Switzerland. The stakes for this match have been completely magnified by the earlier Group B kickoff between Switzerland 4-1 Bosnia in Atlanta. This outcome reshapes the Group B standings, meaning a victory for either Canada or Qatar could catapult them to the top of the group or face an early exit. Can Les Rouges deliver a historic victory for their home fans, or will the Maroon One spoil the party? Follow live scores and updates from the CAN vs QAT football match here:

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