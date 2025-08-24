Cagliari Vs Fiorentina Live Streaming, Serie A: When, Where To Watch Matchday 1 Fixture

Cagliari face Fiorentina at Unipol Domus Stadium on Sunday
Just like all the football leagues, Serie A has also kicked off and we're at the matchday 1 of the season. Cagliari and Fiorentina will be playing against each other at the Unipol Domus Stadium on Sunday, August 24.
Cagliari will be playing their first match of this fresh Serie A season. They would like to start their season with a win over Fiorentina but it's not going be that easy. However, Cagliari will have an advantage of playing on their home turf and they'll look to make the most of that advantage. They ended their previous season at the 15th spot with only nine wins and 20 losses.
Same goes for Fiorentina as well, this will be their season opener and just like Cagliari, they would also want to kick off their season with a win. They displayed a decent performance last season, finishing at the sixth place with 19 wins and 11 losses.
Cagliari Vs Fiorentina Seria A – Live Streaming Details
When is the Cagliari Vs Fiorentina, Seria A match being played?
The Cagliari Vs Fiorentina, Seria A match will be played on Sunday, 24 August 2025. In India, the match will kick off at 10:00 PM IST on 24 August, at the Unipol Domus Stadium.
Where to watch the Cagliari Vs Fiorentina, Seria A match live online in India?
The Cagliari Vs Fiorentina, Seria A match will be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website in India.