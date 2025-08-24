Como Vs Lazio Live Streaming, Serie A: When, Where To Watch Matchday 1 Fixture

Como face Lazio at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia Stadium on Sunday
Find out when and where the Como Vs Lazio, Seria A match is being played
Find out where to watch the Como Vs Lazio, Serie A match live on TV and online in India
Serie A action continues on Sunday, August 24, 2025. Newly promoted Como will be hosting Lazio at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia. Both sides will look to gain momentum early in the season.
This is going to be Como's first match of the season and they will be have an advantage of being a home side in their season opener. They finished 10th in the previous season with 13 wins and 15 losses and would like to bounce back this time.
On the other hand, Lazio will also be playing their first match of the season and would like to kick off it on a good note with a convincing win. They ended the previous season on 7th position with 18 wins and nine losses.
Como Vs Lazio, Seria A – Live Streaming Details
When is the Como Vs Lazio, Seria A match being played?
The Como Vs Lazio, Seria A match will be played on Sunday, 24 August 2025. In India, the match will kick off at 10:00 PM IST on 24 August, at the Giuseppe Sinigaglia Stadium.
Where to watch the Como Vs Lazio, Seria A match live online in India?
The Como Vs Lazio, Seria A match will be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website in India.