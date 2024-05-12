Second-division St. Pauli have sealed automatic promotion back to the Bundesliga after a 3-1 win over Osnabruck on Sunday. (More Football News)
With one game left to play, St. Pauli secured an unassailable six-point lead over the play-off spot and will play in the German top-flight for the first time since their relegation at the end of the 2010-11 season.
It is the Hamburg-based side’s sixth promotion to the Bundesliga, as they prepare to embark on their ninth top-flight campaign.
Holstein Kiel will go up with them, but St. Pauli will claim a maiden Bundesliga 2 title if they match or better their result on the final day.