Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund Stun Bayern Munich With 2-0 Win In Der Klassiker

After leaders Bayer Leverkusen hit back to edge out Hoffenheim, Dortmund claimed a 2-0 win in Der Klassiker thanks to goals from Karim Adeyemi and Julian Ryerson to leave Bayern's title defence in tatters with just seven games left in the season

Harry Kane, centre, was wasteful in Bayern Munich's defeat.
Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga title hopes were left hanging by a thread after they fell 13 points off the pace as Borussia Dortmund claimed their first win at the Allianz Arena for a decade. (More Football News)

Harry Kane was wasteful on his return from an ankle injury that had ruled him out of England’s friendlies against Brazil and Belgium, twice heading wide when it might have been easier to score, while Dortmund were indebted to a star performance from 35-year-old Mats Hummels on his return to Bavaria.

The former Bayern defender made a record 29th Der Klassiker appearance and produced an acrobatic stop to deny Eric Dier to ensure Adeyemi’s 10th-minute opener separated the sides at the interval.

Hummels made a series of important interventions to break up Bayern attacks before Ryerson struck seven minutes from time as Dortmund claimed victory at the home of their rivals for the first time since 2014.

To rub salt into the wound, Kane, who bagged a hat-trick in Bayern’s 4-0 win in the reverse fixture in November, looked to have pulled one back late on, only to be ruled offside by VAR.

Leroy Sane and Kane both passed up chances as Bayern controlled the early running, but they were caught cold after losing possession in opposition territory and Dortmund quickly broke up field.

Julian Brandt slotted in Adeyemi, who dispatched a first-time effort from a narrow angle with his left foot that Sven Ulreich, deputising for Bayern captain Manuel Neuer, got a hand to but could not keep out.

Buoyed by their opener, Dortmund went on the attack again, but Hummels dragged wide after being teed up by Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho before Kane passed up a gilt-edged chance to draw Bayern level.

Joshua Kimmich’s cross needed just a strong header from the unmarked Kane, but he instead glanced wide, while former Tottenham team-mate Eric Dier saw a point-blank header denied on the line by a flying boot from Hummels before Emre Can hooked clear.

Dier had not made the cleanest of connections at the back post, but it still needed a remarkable intervention from Hummels, who instinctively threw up his right leg to deny his fellow defender.

Kane had a quiet first half but was in the thick of the action after half-time when he unselfishly squared for Alphonso Davies, who made a hash of his effort and the ball sailed harmlessly wide.

Dortmund, though, should have given themselves some breathing room, only for Felix Nmecha’s close-range effort to be terrifically palmed away by Ulreich, who made amends for his role in Dortmund’s goal.

It might have been a costly miss, but Kane directed a header at the back post from a corner wide of the target.

Kingsley Coman’s fierce strike was tipped over by Alexander Meyer, just Bayern’s second effort on target as they continued to be thwarted before Ryerson effectively sealed the three points for Dortmund.

Following good work from Sancho on the left, the ball was spread to the right and Sebastien Haller laid it off to Ryerson, who from the edge of the box lashed low across Ulreich and into the net.

As Bayern fans headed for the exits in their droves, Kane thought he had pulled one back after heading home from Noussair Mazraoui’s cross, but VAR ruled he had strayed slightly offside, epitomising his and Bayern’s fortunes on a forgettable night.

