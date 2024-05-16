Bruno Fernandes says he will stay at Manchester United if the club wants him to be part of their future. (More Football News)
As the transfer window draws closer, the United captain is reportedly attracting interest from several Saudi Pro League clubs and Bayern Munich.
Fernandes, who joined the Red Devils from Sporting CP in January 2020, has two years left on his current contract after signing an extension in 2022.
Speaking to Sky Sports after their 3-2 win over Newcastle United on Wednesday, Fernandes stated his commitment to the club.
"If they want me, I will stay," he said. "I will be here until... I said the club needs to want me.
"I feel that the club wants me to be a part of the future, so, as I said always, I don't want to be a player that the club doesn't want to have."
Fernandes has scored 15 goals in all competitions this season and got his 12th assist when he picked out Rasmus Hojlund for United’s third goal against Newcastle.
Erik ten Hag had already expressed his confidence that the Portugal international would stay at the club, and he reiterated that upon hearing about Fernandes’ post-match comments.
"Absolutely the club wants to keep Bruno. There's no question, I think," Ten Hag said.
"He gives always his best. He's an example, even with injuries he's playing. He loves football, but he wants to win.
"I'm very pleased with his performances across the season because for him, it's not easy when so many players are injured around him and every time, he has to carry the team."