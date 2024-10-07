Bristol City 1-1 Cardiff City: Liam Manning Bemoans The Robins' Struggles After Severnside Derby Draw

Bristol City manager Liam Manning was left to rue another disappointing showing after Sunday's 1-1 draw with Championship strugglers Cardiff City. (More Football News)
Manning's side are eight places and six points clear of bottom-side Cardiff after a frustrating performance at Ashton Gate.
Luke McNally's powerful header 17 minutes from time rescued the hosts after Bluebirds winger Ollie Tanner had the away side ahead with a fine individual goal in the second half of the Severnside derby.
Tanner and Rubin Colwill both missed presentable chances with Cardiff leading and Manning conceded his side were far too open in a performance that has characterised their stop-start campaign.
"I think when I look at the week, it's probably a little bit of us this season. I'm frustrated, I think, that we haven't got more points," Manning said on Sky Sports.
"I thought we had some good moments and good chances, especially early on. Probably frustrated is how I am feeling right now.
"We gave up too many chances, too many little bits that weren't quite right that led to them having decent opportunities, which probably didn't happen in the previous two games.
"I think the division will be one of the tightest in a long while. The margins are so fine."
McNally's late leveller came after Cardiff failed to clear their lines following Fally Mayulu hitting the post.
Interim Cardiff manager Omer Riza was frustrated to concede in such a way, saying his side had worked on similar situations in the week building up to the hotly anticipated second-tier derby.
"The boys played really well, they played with energy and with character," Riza said on BBC Radio Wales Sport.
"We wanted to dominate the ball and I felt we did that in certain instances in the game and we managed to get our noses in front.
"We are a little bit deflated in the end not to come away with the three points because the goal has come from something we've been working on, clearing our lines at the right times and not taking risks.
"The performance overall was wholehearted and the boys showed that they care about the supporters and care about the team."