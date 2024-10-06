Football

EFL Championship: Sheffield Utd Joint-top After Win Over Luton, Rooney Sent Off But Plymouth Prevail

Watford also secured a late victory, with Tom Cleverley's side coming from behind to beat Middlesbrough 2-1 at Vicarage Road

EFL Championship football
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder
info_icon

Sheffield United maintained their unbeaten start in the Championship and moved joint-top of the table with a 2-0 home win over Luton Town. (More Football News)

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi marked his 22nd birthday in style, scoring a goal in each half, as the Blades brushed aside their struggling visitors on Saturday.

The youngster was denied in the opening stages, but still ensured United got off to a strong start, firing in an emphatic finish after just 12 minutes.

He then got his second just seven minutes after the restart, sliding it through Thomas Kaminski's legs.

Borja Sainz celebrates after scoring versus Hull City - null
EFL Championship: Norwich Crush Hull To Go Sixth, Preston Earn Impressive Point At Burnley

BY Stats Perform

The Blades should have had a third late on when Vinicius Souza struck the post, but they had already done enough to take advantage of Sunderland dropping points on Friday to join them on 19 points at the summit.

Luton, meanwhile, are winless in three as they sit just above the relegation zone in 21st place.

Elsewhere, Plymouth Argyle snatched a dramatic 2-1 home win over Blackburn Rovers, after manager Wayne Rooney had been sent off.

Michael Obafemi's 15th-minute goal looked enough to secure a win until Joe Rankin-Costello equalised with four minutes left of normal time.

Rooney was subsequently sent to the stands for his protests as he felt there was a foul in the build-up, meaning he was not on the touchline when Morgan Whittaker headed in a last-gasp winner in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

Watford also secured a late victory, with Tom Cleverley's side coming from behind to beat Middlesbrough 2-1 at Vicarage Road.

It initially looked like they were in danger of falling to a second consecutive defeat, having failed to create chances before George Edmundson took advantage of slack defending to put Boro ahead.

However, the Hornets' substitutions swung the game back in their favour, with Edo Kayembe pulling them level before Kwadwo Baah's half-volley secured the points in the 87th minute.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I Match Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather, Pitch Report
  2. Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ICC Women's T20 World Cup Match 10
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Groups: Live Streaming, Teams, Squads, Venues, Fixtures And More
  4. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test Stats Preview: H2H Record, Most Runs, Wickets, Best Bowling Figures
  5. India Vs Bangladesh: Suryakumar Yadav Reveals IND Opening Pair For 1st T20I
Football News
  1. EFL Championship: Sheffield Utd Joint-top After Win Over Luton, Rooney Sent Off But Plymouth Prevail
  2. Everton 0-0 Newcastle United, EPL: Pickford Saves Gordon Penalty To Deny Magpies
  3. Arsenal 3-1 Southampton, Premier League: Gunners 'Always Find A Way', Says Arteta
  4. Aston Villa 2-4 Brighton, Women's Super League: Jordan Nobbs Makes Record-breaking WSL Appearance
  5. La Liga: Michel Craving Bolder Approach To Halt Girona Losing Streak
Tennis News
  1. Shanghai Masters: Returning Novak Djokovic Battles Past Alex Michelsen In First Round
  2. China Open: Coco Gauff Fights Back To Beat Paula Badosa, Enter Final
  3. Jannik Sinner Reaches 250 Career Wins After Seeing Off Taro Daniel In Shanghai Opener
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Beats Home Favourite Shang Juncheng In Shanghai Opener
  5. Iga Swiatek Confirms Split With Coach Tomasz Wiktorowski And Wuhan Open Withdrawal
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  3. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details
  4. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  5. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. West Bengal: 6 Junior Doctors Begin Fast Unto Death Over Govt Not Fulfilling Their Demands
  2. Delhi: High Drama Unfolds As AAP Leaders Lay On Feet Of BJP MLAs Over Bus Marshal Issue | Details
  3. Assembly Exit Polls 2024: Pollsters Predict Cong-NC Sweep In J&K, Congress Likely To Form Govt In Haryana
  4. Congress Will Form Govt With Comfortable Majority, Says Hooda After Polling Ends
  5. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 63% Voter Turnout Till 5:30 PM; CM Saini Slams Congress Over 'Jhooth And Loot'
Entertainment News
  1. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  2. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  3. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  4. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  5. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
US News
  1. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
  2. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  3. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  4. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  5. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
World News
  1. Hashem Safieddin, Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah's Successor, Presumed Dead After Israeli Airstrike
  2. Iran’s Key Nuclear Sites: Locations, Functions And Global Concerns
  3. In Pictures: Heavy Flood Wreaks Havoc On Bosnia; Houses, Vehicles Submerged
  4. Haiti: At Least 70 Killed, 3000 Displaced In Brutal Gang Attack
  5. Major Amazon Tiver Tributary Drops To Lowest Level Due To Drought In Over 122 Years
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Horoscope For October 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Haryana Assembly Election: Young Voters Could Play Decisive Role
  3. Haryana Assembly Election 2024: What Past Vote Shares Foretell
  4. Why Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Chose The Famous Imam Khomeini Mosque For His Rare Sermon
  5. South Korea Vs Philippines Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers: PHI Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  6. Failed Alliance Saves Congress From Harakiri In Haryana
  7. Haryana Assembly Election: Women, A Conspicuous Absence In Mewat’s Electoral Pitches
  8. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 63% Voter Turnout Till 5:30 PM; CM Saini Slams Congress Over 'Jhooth And Loot'