Brighton 2-1 Man United: We Must Be More Clinical In Both Boxes, Says Disappointed Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United must become "more clinical in both boxes", said a frustrated Erik ten Hag after Saturday's last-gasp 2-1 defeat to Brighton. (More Football News)
Joao Pedro headed in a stoppage-time winner for Brighton at the Amex Stadium, condemning United to their first Premier League loss of the season.
Amad Diallo had earlier cancelled out Danny Welbeck's opener, which was the Brighton forward's 100th club goal, and his sixth against his old side United.
United had a would-be equaliser disallowed when the offside Joshua Zirzkee got a knee to Alejandro Garnacho's strike on the line, and ultimately contrived to lose when some slack defending allowed Pedro to pounce at the back post.
Yet Ten Hag refused to pin the blame on Zirkzee's mistake, and instead reiterated the need for cutting edge at both ends of the field.
He told BBC Sport: "Absolutely [tough to take]. We should at least have taken a draw. And we could have won with the Garnacho [disallowed] goal.
"We created many other chances to score a second goal. We showed resilience after conceding an unnecessary goal but we fought back, and we had our opportunities to score more goals. Of course, it's disappointing when you go on to lose.
"[We conceded] two soft goals. We have to be more clinical in both boxes, we have to look and act better there as a team.
"I've seen some good spells. We took control of the game, we created good chances, it's a pity that we are without any points here, but that is top-level football.
"You have to take it, show resilience, gather and go for the next big game."
The match facts do not entirely support Ten Hag's view, however. United edged the possession, with 52.3%, but Brighton had more shots (14 to 11) and mustered more expected goals (2.12 to 1.41).
Late capitulations are also nothing new for Ten Hag.
Since the start of 2022-23, United have lost more Premier League games thanks to goals scored in the 90th minute (+ stoppage time) than any other side (six); they had only lost two such games in the first 30 campaigns in the competition combined.