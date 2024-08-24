Football

Brighton 2-1 Man United: We Must Be More Clinical In Both Boxes, Says Disappointed Erik Ten Hag

Joao Pedro headed in a stoppage-time winner for Brighton at the Amex Stadium, condemning United to their first Premier League loss of the season

Erik ten Hag-manchester-united-football-premier-league
Erik ten Hag after Man Utd's late defeat
info_icon

Manchester United must become "more clinical in both boxes", said a frustrated Erik ten Hag after Saturday's last-gasp 2-1 defeat to Brighton. (More Football News)

Joao Pedro headed in a stoppage-time winner for Brighton at the Amex Stadium, condemning United to their first Premier League loss of the season.

Amad Diallo had earlier cancelled out Danny Welbeck's opener, which was the Brighton forward's 100th club goal, and his sixth against his old side United.

United had a would-be equaliser disallowed when the offside Joshua Zirzkee got a knee to Alejandro Garnacho's strike on the line, and ultimately contrived to lose when some slack defending allowed Pedro to pounce at the back post.

Yet Ten Hag refused to pin the blame on Zirkzee's mistake, and instead reiterated the need for cutting edge at both ends of the field.

Fabian Hurzeler. - X/OfficialBHAFC
Who Is Fabian Hurzeler: Ended Career At 23, Now Youngest Premier League Head Coach At 31

BY Outlook Sports Desk

He told BBC Sport: "Absolutely [tough to take]. We should at least have taken a draw. And we could have won with the Garnacho [disallowed] goal.

"We created many other chances to score a second goal. We showed resilience after conceding an unnecessary goal but we fought back, and we had our opportunities to score more goals. Of course, it's disappointing when you go on to lose.

"[We conceded] two soft goals. We have to be more clinical in both boxes, we have to look and act better there as a team.

"I've seen some good spells. We took control of the game, we created good chances, it's a pity that we are without any points here, but that is top-level football.

Brighton goalscorer, Joao Pedro - null
Brighton 2-1 Manchester United: Joao Pedro Strikes Late To Earn Fabian Hurzeler First Home Win

BY Stats Perform

"You have to take it, show resilience, gather and go for the next big game."

The match facts do not entirely support Ten Hag's view, however. United edged the possession, with 52.3%, but Brighton had more shots (14 to 11) and mustered more expected goals (2.12 to 1.41).

Late capitulations are also nothing new for Ten Hag.

Since the start of 2022-23, United have lost more Premier League games thanks to goals scored in the 90th minute (+ stoppage time) than any other side (six); they had only lost two such games in the first 30 campaigns in the competition combined.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. PAK Vs BAN 1st Test Day 4: Mushfiqur Rahim Stars As Bangladesh Take Control Against Pakistan
  2. Mohammad Rizwan 'Kabootar Ki Tarah...': Umpire Anil Chaudhary On PAK Keeper's Appeal Style
  3. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Rahim's 191 Gives BAN Lead; PAK Trail By 94 At Stumps
  4. WI Vs SA: Nicholas Pooran Goes Past Suryakumar Yadav In Most Sixes List In T20Is - Check Full List
  5. Shikhar Dhawan Retires: 'Thank You Gabbar' Tributes Fill Up Social Media
Football News
  1. Manchester City 4-1 Ipswich Town: Hat-trick Hero Haaland Sinks Tractor Boys
  2. Bundesliga: Honesty The Best Policy For Vincent Kompany At Bayern Munich
  3. Brighton 2-1 Man United: We Must Be More Clinical In Both Boxes, Says Disappointed Erik Ten Hag
  4. Brighton 2-1 Man United: Fabian Hurzeler Hails 'Special' Joao Pedro After Late Winner
  5. Atletico Madrid Vs Girona, La Liga: Diego Simeone Keen To Use Home Advantage
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024 Women's Singles Preview: Swiatek, Sabalenka, Gauff Top The Bill At Flushing Meadows
  2. US Open 2024: Preview, Players To Watch, Stats - All You Need To Know
  3. US Open 2024: Schedule, Prize Money, When And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  4. US Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Trains With 7-Year-Old Fan, Poised & Ready To Reclaim Her 2021 Crown
  5. US Open: Coco Gauff And Billi Jean King Amid Kids Ahead Of Start Of Tournament - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Amit Shah Sets Key Target For India, Says Nation Will Be Free From Maoism By March 2026
  2. Maharashtra MVA Protest: Minors Had Ruptured Hymens, Says Report; Oppn Holds Demonstrations Across State
  3. Centre Approves Unified Pension Scheme Providing Family & Assured Minimum Pension
  4. Delhi Man Kills Wife, Teen Daughter With Iron Pan After Likely Spat Over 'POCSO Case' | What Happened
  5. J&K: Militant Killed In Exchange Of Fire In Sopore, Forces Recover War-Like Stores; Search Ops On
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. ‘Ohio’ Is The Latest Gen Z Slang, Here’s What It Means
  2. Starbucks And Stanley Cup Collab For Fall Merch Drop | Here’s What It Includes
  3. Subway Offers $6.99 Footlongs In Limited-Time Deal
  4. Brooklynite Ella Emhoff Shines At DNC In Gown Made By A TikTokker
  5. Watch: Bright Meteor Streaks Across Sky, Reports Surge From Kentucky, Indiana, And Beyond After Blue-Green Fireball Appears
World News
  1. ‘Ohio’ Is The Latest Gen Z Slang, Here’s What It Means
  2. Taliban Bans Women From Showing Their Faces, Singing Or Reading In Public
  3. Shipwreck, Manslaughter Probe Into Sicily's Superyacht Sinking
  4. As Botswana Finds World’s Second Largest Diamond, A Look At Koh-i-Noor’s Story
  5. Starbucks And Stanley Cup Collab For Fall Merch Drop | Here’s What It Includes
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 24, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. Shikhar Dhawan Announces Retirement From International And Domestic Cricket
  5. Kolkata: Biker Harasses Bengali Actor, Attacks Car; Detained By Police | Video
  6. Uttar Pradesh: SP-Congress Begin Deliberations Over By-poll Seat Sharing
  7. Mission A La Kyiv: Zelenskyy Says 'India Can Put Putin In His Place' After PM Modi's Maiden Visit | Highlights
  8. Maharashtra MVA Protest: Minors Had Ruptured Hymens, Says Report; Oppn Holds Demonstrations Across State