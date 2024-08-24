Football

Brighton 2-1 Manchester United: Joao Pedro Strikes Late To Earn Fabian Hurzeler First Home Win

It looked like the points were set to be shared after Joshua Zirkzee was denied a winner, but Fabian Hurzeler's men dug deep to continue their winning start to the Premier League

Brighton goalscorer, Joao Pedro
Joao Pedro scored a stoppage-time winner to snatch a 2-1 win for Brighton over Manchester United at the Amex Stadium. (More Football News)

It looked like the points were set to be shared after Joshua Zirkzee was denied a winner, but Fabian Hurzeler's men dug deep to continue their winning start to the Premier League.

Amad Diallo had restored parity after Danny Welbeck's first-half strike, with Marcus Rashford and Zirkzee both having goals ruled out for offside.

Who Is Fabian Hurzeler: Ended Career At 23, Now Youngest Premier League Head Coach At 31

But it was Joao Pedro who proved the difference in the end as he snuck in behind United's defence to head past Andre Onana in the 95th minute.

Brighton remain top of the early standings after two wins on six points, while United are in eighth, with rivals Liverpool next on the horizon for them.

Data Debrief: Welbeck haunts former club

While it was Joao Pedro who ultimately sealed the win for Brighton, Welbeck certainly made his mark against his former employers.

His first-half strike was the 100th goal of his club career in all competitions, while he's only scored more against West Ham (seven) than he has against United (six).

As for the Red Devils, they have lost more Premier League games thanks to goals in the 90th minute (plus stoppage time) than any other side (six) since 2022-23 - they had only lost two such games in the first 30 campaigns in the competitions combined. 

