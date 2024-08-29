Football

Brentford Vs Southampton, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Prediction

Toney has been the subject of interest from Saudi club Al-Ahli, while Chelsea have long been admirers of the striker and have reportedly made a move this week

Thomas Frank, Brentford, Football
Thomas Frank before Brentford's cup win against Colchester
info_icon

Thomas Frank refused to discuss the future of striker Ivan Toney, instead choosing to focus on the players he definitely has at his disposal at Brentford. (More Football News)

The England international has been left out of Brentford's first three games of the season.

And Frank did not want to entertain the subject after Brentford's EFL Cup third round win over Colchester on Wednesday.

He said: "Similar to yesterday. I am not speaking about Ivan.

"I want to speak about the 21 lads in the dressing room who did well to get through to the next round of the EFL Cup against a Colchester team who deserve a lot of praise and made it difficult for us."

Brentford have one win and one loss from their opening two matches in the Premier League, and now host Southampton, who are yet to pick up a point, following 1-0 losses to both Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest.

When the two sides last met in the top flight, Brentford triumphed 2-0 at St. Mary's Stadium in March 2023 with goals from Toney and Yoane Wissa.

Southampton come into this contest on the back of scoring a glut of goals, however, in their 5-3 EFL Cup win over Cardiff City.

And Russell Martin, who mixed up his side for Wednesday's cup tie, was impressed with what he saw from Southampton's younger players, including new signing Cameron Archer, who scored twice.

That being said, Martin knows his team must tighten up defensively.

"I'm really happy with the win and I’m pleased for my young players. But there is also a lot to be annoyed about," he said.

"We conceded three goals and the game descended into chaos in the second half. It was a moment of brilliance for their first goal, but we took our foot of the gas and dropped their intensity.

"That was a big learning curve for the younger players. They took some liberties in the first half and they will be better for the experience and they showed real grit."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Brentford - Yoane Wissa

Wissa has been involved in six goals in his last seven home Premier League starts for Brentford (four goals, two assists), scoring and assisting in each of the last two. The last player to score and assist in three home appearances in a row was Leroy Sane for Manchester City in September/October 2017.

Southampton - Adam Armstong

Armstrong endured a difficult match last time out in the Premier League against Nottingham Forest, as he was booked and then subbed off.

Nevertheless, the striker was integral to the Saints gaining promotion back to the top flight last season, winning the Player of the Season award, and this fixture would be an ideal way to get off the mark this season.

MATCH PREDICTION: BRENTFORD WIN

Brentford have won their last three Premier League games against Southampton without conceding, winning both home games against Saints by a 3-0 scoreline.

Southampton have won just one of their last nine away league games against Brentford (D3 L5), beating them 3-0 in April 2011 while in League One.

Brentford lost their first home Premier League game against a newly promoted side 2-1 to Norwich in November 2021, when the Bees were new to the division themselves. Since then, they have won seven in a row on home soil against such sides, scoring twice or more in every victory.

Despite having the highest average possession in the Premier League so far this season (70.6%), Southampton have lost both of their games 1-0. Only once in their history have they lost their first three league games in a campaign without scoring, doing so in 2001-02.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY:

Brentford - 52.8%

Draw - 23.4%

Southampton - 23.8%

