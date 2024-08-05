Brendan Rodgers knows no Scottish Premiership title is secured after the first game, but says Celtic managed a "critical" step after thrashing Kilmarnock on Sunday. (More Football News)
Reo Hatate, Liam Scales, Nicolas Kuhn and Anthony Ralston were all on target as the Scottish champions hammered their visitors 4-0 at Celtic Park.
Celtic have won their league opener in 16 of the last 17 seasons, losing the other 2-1 away to Hearts in 2021, though Rodgers acknowledged this is just the start for the Hoops.
"I thought we were very connected, some of our passing and the speed of our game was very good," the Celtic manager told BBC Scotland.
"Defensively we were very strong, the first goal came from that counter press. I have to be so pleased for the first game of the season.
"Being at the top of the league at the end of the season is what's important but the first steps are critical and we made a really good step today."
Matt O'Riley continues to draw attention from Premier League clubs, as well as Serie A's Atalanta, as the Celtic midfielder's future remains uncertain.
The Denmark international assisted Scales' header in the first half against Kilmarnock, reminding potential suitors of his quality with transfer speculation continuing.
Rodgers is focused on adding to his Celtic squad, though, as he aims to build a side capable of competing in the Champions League and Scotland's top division.
"Currently our focus is very much the players that are here but naturally we want to improve the squad," Rodgers added.
"It's our duty to do that for the players and we'll speak about that. I will never say anything that I've not spoken to my bosses about.
"We want to take the club forward, we know the challenges that we have on every front and for that we want to improve the squad. Hopefully, we can get in the players that can help us kick on this season.
"I'd love to have more tools to have a go at the Champions League, that's one of our big goals this season. We want to get into the play-off phases and for that, we want to improve the squad."