Football

BRA Vs USA Paris Olympics 2024 Women's Football Final Preview: Marta's Final Stand For Gold

Marta, now 38, has said that after six Olympics and six Women's World Cups, it's time to hand over the team to the next generation. She has never won a major international title — either at the Olympics or World Cup

Marta, Brazil vs Spain, Womens Football, Paris Olympics 2024, AP Photo
For her final international tournament with Brazil, Marta is back where it all started. Photo: AP
info_icon

For her final international tournament with Brazil, Marta is back where it all started. (Full Coverage | Medal Table | Schedule & Results)

The six-time world player of the year was just 18 when she first played in the Olympics 20 years ago.

Back then, Brazil reached the gold medal match in Athens but fell to the United States 2-1. The two teams met in the final again at the 2008 Beijing Games, and Brazil again came away with the silver with a 1-0 loss.

So it's fitting that for her international sendoff Brazil again faces the United States in the Olympic final. The two teams meet Saturday at Parc des Princes in Paris.

Marta, now 38, has said that after six Olympics and six Women's World Cups, it's time to hand over the team to the next generation. She has never won a major international title — either at the Olympics or World Cup.

So winning gold and beating the nemesis United States at the same time would be a sweet way to walk away.

“It's been so much of my life, since I was 14, I left home and then I just live soccer every single day,” she told The Associated Press before the tournament. “I just feel like maybe it's time to just take a little bit away from that and let the young players shine.”

Marta is well known to the young players on the US team, not just because she's one of the best women to ever play the game, but also because she plays in the United States with the Orlando Pride.

“Marta is for sure the player I looked up to growing up," U.S. forward Sophia Smith said. “Whenever I would watch highlights of players with my dad, it was always Marta.”

The 23-year-old Smith plays for the Portland Thorns.

“We get to play against her in the NWSL, we're really lucky for that,” she said, "and to play against her in this game, in this magnitude of the game, is so special. I know she would want us to give her our best game. That's that's the highest level of respect you can give someone.”

Loaders set the weight on the bar during the women's 59kg weightlifting event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. - AP Photo/Kin Cheung
Unsung Architects Of Weightlifting At Paris 2024: 'The Loaders' - Who Keep The Competition Flowing

BY Associated Press

Better known just by her first name, Marta Vieira da Silva has scored a record 119 goals in 184 international appearances.

Marta grew up playing street soccer with the boys in Dois Riachos, a town in eastern Brazil some 1,250 miles north of Rio de Janeiro. She was just 17 when she appeared at the 2003 World Cup, held in the United States.

She has the career record for most World Cup goals with 17, and she has 13 Olympic goals, one away from matching compatriot Cristiane's record.

“It goes without saying, Marta has changed the game of soccer around the world," U.S. forward Trinity Rodman said. "She is such a talented soccer player, but also a great human, which speaks volumes. I've always looked up to her. I think we all kind of do. She's a legend forever.”

Marta's journey in her final big tournament has not been smooth.

She was handed a red card for a foul on Spain's Olga Carmona in the Brazil's final group-stage match. That merited a two-match suspension from FIFA, so she missed the quarterfinals against hosts France and the semifinals, again against Spain.

Brazil upset the Women's World Cup champions 4-2 in a match Tuesday in Marseille.

“Honestly, in these games Marta was out, we did it for her,” teammate Angelina said. “We want to give her a really great sendoff. It was a dream of mine to play with Marta — and now it's a dream come true."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score: South Africa All Out For 357 In 1st Innings
  2. IND Tour Of AUS: Rohit & Co To Play Two-Day Day-Night Tour Game Against Prime Minister's XI
  3. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Tony De Zorzi, Temba Bavuma Fifties Anchor South Africa Innings
  4. Rain Restricts Play To 15 Overs On Day One Between West Indies And South Africa
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
Football News
  1. BRA Vs USA Paris Olympics 2024 Women's Football Final Preview: Marta's Final Stand For Gold
  2. England Appoint Lee Carsley As Interim Coach For UEFA Nations League Fixtures
  3. Wayne Rooney Says Lee Carsley Deserves England Chance But Still Wants Pep Guardiola
  4. Pep Guardiola Explains Julian Alvarez Exit: 'He Wanted A New Challenge'
  5. Dani Olmo Returns To Barcelona After Decade Away
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Slams Father's Coaching Style After Shock Defeat
  2. Cincinnati Open: Defending Champion Novak Djokovic Withdraws
  3. Canadian Open Tennis: Osaka 'Happy' With Fight Despite Crashing Out
  4. Canadian Open: Naomi Osaka's Confidence Growing After Triumph Over Ons Jabeur
  5. Canadian Open: Jannik Sinner Begins Title Defence With Routine Win Over Borna Coric
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics: It's A Different Feeling When Hockey Team Wins A Medal, Says PR Sreejesh
  2. Harmanpreet Singh: The 'Sarpanch' Of Indian Hockey Team - Why This Fitting Nickname?
  3. India Bag Bronze In Paris: A Look At All Medals Of The Most Successful Team In Olympic Hockey History
  4. India 2-1 Spain Hockey Highlights, Bronze Medal Match, Paris Olympics: IND Win It For Retiring Sreejesh
  5. IND 2-1 ESP: India Claim Olympic Hockey Bronze Again; PR Sreejesh Retires - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Another Student In IIT Guwahati Found Dead, A Third In 2024
  2. 'Neighbourhood First': EAM Jaishankar Reaches Maldives To Reset Bilateral Ties
  3. After Delhi, Patna DM Orders Closing Of 124 'Illegal' Coaching Centres
  4. 'You All Have Suffered For 17 Months': Manish Sisodia After Coming Out Of Tihar Jail Today
  5. 'Dislike For Women': Bareilly 'Serial Killer' Admits To Killing 6 Women After Arrest
Entertainment News
  1. Raghav Juyal Reveals His Character In 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' Took A Toll On Him; Says Playing Fani In 'Kill' Was Fun
  2. Cate Blanchett Wears ‘Spoons’ At Borderlands Fan Event To Promote Sustainable Fashion
  3. John Abraham Slams Paan Masala Endorsements: Will Not Sell Death, Because It’s A Matter Of Principle
  4. Rapper Travis Scott Arrested At A Paris Hotel; Here's Why
  5. Sanjay Dutt Reacts To His UK Visa Getting Rejected For 'Son Of Sardaar 2': They Did Not Do The Right Thing
US News
  1. 8 Must-Read Books To Know About American History
  2. Burger King Extends $5 Meal Deal Through October
  3. Did We Miss Out On 'Generation Jones' — A Microgeneration That Bridges Boomers & Gen X?
  4. Who Is Alix Earle? Influencer Faces Backlash For Resurfaced Racial Slurs And Controversial Past | Explained
  5. Cate Blanchett Wears ‘Spoons’ At Borderlands Fan Event To Promote Sustainable Fashion
World News
  1. Iran: 29 Killed In 2 Days, UN Rights Office Decries 'Alarmingly High' Number Of Executions
  2. 8 Must-Read Books To Know About American History
  3. Burger King Extends $5 Meal Deal Through October
  4. Did We Miss Out On 'Generation Jones' — A Microgeneration That Bridges Boomers & Gen X?
  5. Who Is Alix Earle? Influencer Faces Backlash For Resurfaced Racial Slurs And Controversial Past | Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Jaya Bachchan VS Jagdeep Dhankhar: High Drama In Rajya Sabha Over 'Amitabh' In Actor-Politician's Name
  2. Tamil Nadu Teen Performs Bharatanatyam For 3 Hours To Raise Funds For Wayanad Landslides
  3. Manish Sisodia, Jailed For 17 Months, Gets Bail In Delhi Excise Policy Scam; SC Slams Lower Courts
  4. Mysterious Sound From 'Under The Earth' Sparks Panic In Wayanad Town; Probe Launched
  5. Mahesh Babu Birthday: Wife Namrata Shirodkar, Kids Gautam And Sitara Share Adorable Wishes As The Actor Turns 49
  6. 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' Turns 30: Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit Starrer Re-Releases In Theatres
  7. Gujarat: 2 Tribals Lynched Near Statue Of Unity Over Theft Of Metal Scrap; 6 Held
  8. Daily Horoscope, August 9, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign