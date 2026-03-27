Brazil 1-2 France, FIFA International Friendly: Mbappe And Ekitike Fire 10-Man Les Bleus To Victory

France edged Brazil 2-1 in an entertaining international friendly in Foxborough, with Kylian Mbappe opening the scoring with a composed lob before Hugo Ekitike doubled the lead in the second half. Despite going down to ten men after Dayot Upamecano’s red card, Les Bleus remained clinical and extended their advantage. Brazil responded through Bremer, who pulled one back after a well-worked move, and pushed hard late on, creating several chances but failing to find an equaliser. France’s efficiency in front of goal ultimately proved decisive as they held on for a narrow win.

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Brazil France Soccer
Brazil's Casemiro, center, greets teammate Luiz Henrique as he leaves the field after the international friendly soccer match between Brazil and France in Foxborough, Mass. | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa
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France Brazil Soccer
Desire Doue of France is fouled by Brazil's Bremer, right, during the international friendly soccer match between Brazil and France in Foxborough, Mass. | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa
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International Friendly Soccer Match: Brazil vs France
Hugo Ekitike of France scores his side's second goal past Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson during the international friendly soccer match between Brazil and France in Foxborough, Mass. | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa
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International Friendly Soccer Match: France vs Brazil
Brazil's Bremer scores his side's first goal past France goalkeeper Mike Maignan during the international friendly soccer match between Brazil and France in Foxborough, Mass. | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa
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Fifa International Friendly Match: Brazil vs France
Brazil's Raphinha gestures at referee Guido Gonzales Jr. during the international friendly soccer match between Brazil and France in Foxborough, Mass. | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa
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Fifa International Friendly Match: France vs Brazil
Kylian Mbappe of France runs during the international friendly soccer match between Brazil and France in Foxborough, Mass. | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa
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Fifa International Friendly Match 2026: Brazil vs France
Desire Doue of France, left, and Brazil's Ibanez battle for the ball during the international friendly soccer match between Brazil and France in Foxborough, Mass. | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa
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Fifa International Friendly Match 2026: France vs Brazil
Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson saves at the feet of Malo Gusto of France during the international friendly soccer match between Brazil and France in Foxborough, Mass. | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa
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Brazil Vs France Fifa International Friendly Match 2026
Brazil's Bremer, second right, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the international friendly soccer match between Brazil and France in Foxborough, Mass. | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa
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France vs Brazil Fifa International Friendly Match 2026
Fans greet players as they leave the pitch at half time of the international friendly soccer match between Brazil and France in Foxborough, Mass. | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa
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Brazil vs France Soccer
A general view of play during the international friendly soccer match between Brazil and France in Foxborough, Mass. | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa
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