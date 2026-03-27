Brazil 1-2 France, FIFA International Friendly: Mbappe And Ekitike Fire 10-Man Les Bleus To Victory
France edged Brazil 2-1 in an entertaining international friendly in Foxborough, with Kylian Mbappe opening the scoring with a composed lob before Hugo Ekitike doubled the lead in the second half. Despite going down to ten men after Dayot Upamecano’s red card, Les Bleus remained clinical and extended their advantage. Brazil responded through Bremer, who pulled one back after a well-worked move, and pushed hard late on, creating several chances but failing to find an equaliser. France’s efficiency in front of goal ultimately proved decisive as they held on for a narrow win.
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