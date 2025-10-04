Borussia Dortmund 1-1 RB Leipzig, Bundesliga 2025-26: Couto Cancels Baumgartner Opener To Keep Bayern On Top

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig missed a chance to overtake rival Bayern Munich at the top of Bundesliga 2025-26 table after a 1-1 draw at Westfalenstadion

Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga 2025-26
Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig in action during the Bundesliga 2025-26 fixture.
  • Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig drew 1-1 at Westfalenstadion

  • Christoph Baumgartner opened the scoring for Leipzig in 7th minute

  • Yan Couto equalised for Dortmund in 23rd minute

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig missed the chance to replace or join Bayern Munich at the Bundesliga summit after playing out a 1-1 draw at the Westfalenstadion. 

Bayern take on Eintracht Frankfurt later on Saturday, knowing a victory will see them move four points clear of Dortmund after their second draw of the campaign. 

Niko Kovac's team had to come from behind to seal a share of the spoils after Christoph Baumgartner put Leipzig into a seventh-minute lead from close range. 

A long punt into the box was met by the head of Assan Ouedraogo, with the ball falling to Baumgartner, who swept beyond Gregor Kobel and into the bottom-left corner. 

However, Dortmund restored parity in the 23rd minute through Yan Couto's first-time finish after the Brazilian was found in space by Serhou Guirassy inside the penalty area. 

From there, chances were at a premium for both sides, with Guirassy's tame effort easily stopped by visiting goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi six minutes into the second-half action. 

Julian Brandt had a glorious chance to snatch all three points two minutes from time, but he was unable to guide his header on target as the encounter finished all square. 

Data Debrief: Opportunity missed

Having enjoyed strong starts to their respective seasons, Dortmund and Leipzig had the chance to lay down a marker of intent in their quest to rival Bayern for the Bundesliga title, but they both fell short of the mark, particularly in the final third. 

Indeed, Dortmund were only able to generate an expected goals (xG) total of 0.88 despite registering 15 attempts, which was only slightly bettered by Leipzig's 1.05 from their 13 shots. Overall, there were just six efforts on target between both teams. 

But there were positives for both sides. Dortmund are now unbeaten in their last 14 games in the Bundesliga, the joint-best ongoing run along with Bayern, while Leipzig have gone five league matches without defeat, their best stretch since a run of six between January and February earlier this year. 

