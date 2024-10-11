Football

Bhaichung Bhutia Calls For More Age-Group Tournaments Across India To Unearth Talent

The 47-year-old Bhaichung Bhutia, who hails from Sikkim, spoke highly about Mizoram’s love for football and how the state has presented impressive talent despite limited resources

RFYC-Naupang-League
Budding young footballers competing in the RFYC Naupang League. Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon

Indian football legend and former national team captain Bhaichung Bhutia has called for more age-group tournaments to take place in different regions of the country to unearth youngsters interested in the sport. Bhutia has called for support from all stakeholders concerned for the same.

The 47-year-old, who hails from Sikkim, spoke highly about Mizoram’s love for the game, and how the state has gone about giving rise to impressive talent across different age groups despite limited resources. He also lauded the Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) Naupang League as a good initiative for optimising the footballing talent in Mizoram.

Young footballers competing in the RFYC Naupang League. Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon

“It’s one state that I have visited a few times. I know the passion that they have there. They play just one sport and that’s football! I have seen a lot of players come up from Mizoram, being such a small state, they have produced so many players who have gone on to play for India in different age-groups, that itself shows how Mizoram is in terms of football.

"It’s a great start. (The RFYC Naupang League) is a pioneering project and I hope it’s successful, so that it can be implemented in different parts of the country,” Bhutia said in an interview with the Indian Super League (ISL).

'Need To Do Much More At Grassroots Level'

The RFYC Naupang League was launched in November 2022, and spans nine months across four districts of Mizoram—Aizawl, Champhai, Kolasib, and Lunglei—catering to age groups U-6, U-8, U-10, U-12, and U-14. The Naupang League in Aizawl and Champhai features 12 teams each in the five aforementioned age groups, with each team playing 33 matches.

Meanwhile, Kolasib and Lunglei will host the RFYC District League, beginning with 21 matches in a three-legged tournament for the same age groups, adding up to four more matches per team for enhanced competitive exposure. Bhutia has urged for adequate support from the authorities at all levels, in order to take the initiative to different nooks and corners of the country.

Action from the RFYC Naupang League. Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon

“I think it’s a good start (the RFYC Naupang League). We need to do much more in terms of grassroots. It’s not going to be enough only in Mizoram in the northeast. We need to spread across India. There are several talented players across India.

"Everyone, not just the ISL, but also the federation, the state football associations, the district football associations, need to be completely involved in the grassroots development. I see a lot of talent. But, we will have to put in a lot of time, energy and effort to get that talent out, and give them the right platform. It’s a great start from Mizoram,” he added.

The Naupang League has completed two successful seasons, with over 2,350 boys and girls from 184 teams participating in the previous edition, in addition to 36 referees attending the referee licensing sessions, with 23 of them achieving Level 8 licences. Aizawl will host matchday 5 of the ongoing Season 3 on Saturday (October 12, 2024).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Australia LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Muneeba Ali And Sidra Amin Step Up To The Crease To Face Aussies
  2. South Korea Vs Hong Kong Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's T20 East Asia Cup 2024 Match 10
  3. PAK Vs ENG: Ben Stokes Might Be Ready For England Return In Second Test Against Pakistan
  4. China Women Vs Japan Women Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's T20 East Asia Cup 2024 Match 9
  5. India Vs Australia Live Streaming, Women's T20 WC Group A: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs AUS-W Match
Football News
  1. Chelsea's Cole Palmer And Enzo Maresca Win September’s Premier League Awards
  2. Chile 1-2 Brazil: Dorival Junior Expects Selecao To Qualify For FIFA World Cup 2026
  3. Bhaichung Bhutia Calls For More Age-Group Tournaments Across India To Unearth Talent
  4. Lee Carsley Casts Doubt On England Prospects After Three Lions' Defeat To Greece
  5. Arsenal Vs Chelsea, Women's Super League: London Derby Preview, Predicted Final Positions
Tennis News
  1. World Tennis League 2024 Season 3 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  2. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Magdalena Frech: Belarusian Enters Third Consecutive Wuhan Open Semi-final
  3. Coco Gauff Vs Magda Linette: American Sensation Storms Into WTA Wuhan Open 2024 Semis
  4. Rafael Nadal Retirement: 'Rafa' To Bid Adieu To Tennis In Nov - In Pics
  5. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Djokovic Hails 22-Time Grand Slam Champion's 'Tenacity, Dedication, Fighting Spirit'
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Being Raavan
  2. Bengaluru Man Nikith Shetty Fired For Acid Attack Threat Against Influencer Over Clothing Choice | Details
  3. Day In Pics: October 11, 2024
  4. East Asia Summit: Not The Era Of War, Says PM Modi As He Calls For Peace In Eurasia, West Asia
  5. Noel Tata Appointed As New Chairman Of Tata Trusts: Meet Ratan Tata’s Half-Brother
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  2. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  3. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
  4. Heartstopper Season 3 Review: Queer YA Romance’s Airbrushed Tone Gets In The Way Of Growth
  5. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
US News
  1. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
  2. Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall In Florida As A Category 3 Storm, Bringing Flash Flood Warnings | Details
  3. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  4. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  5. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
World News
  1. Massive Data Breach: 31 Million Passwords Leaked In Internet Archive Cyberattack
  2. Northern Lights Dazzle Across The Globe Amid Solar Storm | In Photos
  3. Japanese Organisation Nihon Hidankyo Wins 2024 Nobel Peace Prize
  4. IDF Displays Seized Hezbollah And Iranian Weapons Amid Mideast Tensions | In Photos
  5. Boeing's Turmoil: 737 Max Crashes, FAA Probe And Its Ongoing Crisis | Explained
Latest Stories
  1. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill 22 In Beirut, 27 In Gaza School As Conflict Rages On | Latest
  3. Horoscope For October 11, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. Ranji Trophy: BCCI Tweaks Rules Ahead Of New Season; Retiring Batters To Be Considered Out
  5. Nepal Tour Of United States Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  6. In 2nd Drug Bust In A Week, Delhi Police Seize Rs 2,000 Crore Worth Cocaine Hidden In Snack Packets | Details
  7. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group D Toss Update And Playing XIs: Saurashtra Bat First Against Tamil Nadu; Assam Opt To Bowl 1st
  8. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group B: Toss Update And Playing XIs For All Round 1 Fixtures