Besiktas Vs Lausanne Sport Live Streaming, UEFA Conference League Playoff: When, Where To Watch 2nd Leg

Besiktas take on Lausanne Sport in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League 2025-26 play-off tie at Besiktas Stadium, Istanbul, Türkiye, on Thursday (August 28, 2025). Watch the Besiktas vs Lausanne football match live.
This is a decisive fixture following a 1-1 draw in Switzerland. Milot Rashica gave Besiktas the lead, but Bryan Okoh restored parity for Lausanne.
Besiktas, the stoied Turkish outfit, have reached the quarter-finals of major UEFA competitions three times: in the European Cup 1986-87, the UEFA Cup 2002-03, and most recently in the UEFA Europa League 2016-17.
Lausanne, meanwhile, have never gone beyond the second round of a UEFA tournament. In fact, this campaign is already among their best.
Besiktas Vs Lausanne Sport Head-To-Head Record
This marks the second-ever meeting between Besiktas and Lausanne. With the tie finely balanced and a place in the UEFA Conference League group stage at stake, both teams will be eager to assert themselves.
Besiktas Vs Lausanne Sport, UEFA Conference League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg: Live Streaming Details
When is the Besiktas Vs Lausanne Sport, UEFA Conference League 2025-26 Playoff second leg match being played?
The Besiktas Vs Lausanne Sport, UEFA Conference League 2025-26 Playoff second leg match will be played on Thursday, 28 August 2025, at 10:30 PM IST at Beşiktaş Stadium.
Where to watch the Besiktas Vs Lausanne Sport, UEFA Conference League 2025-26 Playoff second leg match live online?
The Besiktas Vs Lausanne Sport, UEFA Conference League 2025-26 Playoff second leg match will not be live-streamed on any platforms in India.