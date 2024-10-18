Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When And Where To Watch Clash Of Table-toppers

The two unbeaten sides of the Indian Super League 2024-25, Punjab FC and Bengaluru FC, are about to go head to head in what expected to be a thrilling encounter. (More Football News)
Bengaluru FC are on the top of the table with three wins and a draw in four matches while Punjab FC are just behind them with three wins in three outings. Both teams have done exceptionally well so far in the tournament.
With their custodian, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, in full form, Bengaluru FC are yet to concede a single goal in their four matches. Four consecutive clean sheets is a record-equalling achievement by Sandhu in ISL. The Blues, coached by Gerard Zaragoza, have showed great mix of attack and defence to be at the top of the table so far.
Punjab FC have been no less impressive in their campaign. The Shers have played aggressive football and managed to find ways to win matches. They are the only side in the competition yet to drop a point. Half of their goals have come after the 85th minute, showcasing their ability to eke out goals at pressure situations.
Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC Head To Head Record
Played: 2
Punjab FC: 1
Draw: 1
Bengaluru FC: 0
Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC, ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming Details
When will the Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC, ISL 2024-25 match be played?
The Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC, ISL 2024-25 match will be played on Friday, October 18 at 7:30pm IST at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
Where will the Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC, ISL 2024-25 match be live streamed and telecast?
The Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC, ISL 2024-25 match can be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website in India. It will be aired live on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.