BEL Vs ROM, UEFA Euro 2024: Kevin De Bruyne Not Ready To Call Time On International Career

Kevin De Bruyne has insisted he is not ready to call time on his international career following another influential display for Belgium in their win over Romania

Kevin De Bruyne insists he is not ready to retire from international football with Belgium
Kevin De Bruyne has insisted he is not ready to call time on his international career following another influential display for Belgium in their win over Romania. (More Football News)

The Manchester City midfielder scored the Red Devils' second goal in Cologne to ensure their first victory at Euro 2024, having lost their Group E opener to Slovakia. 

De Bruyne registered five shots against Romania, his most in a European Championship match since 2016 against Hungary (7). No player on the pitch had more shots, shots on target (3), made more tackles (4), or won more fouls (4) than the Belgium captain.

The 32-year-old was the centrepiece of his nation's 'golden generation' that has underachieved on the international stage as a new wave of talent emerges into the limelight, but continues to shine in the big occasions. 

"When I leave the team it will be up to them to be left to their own devices," said the Belgian captain.

After a few moments of puzzlement among media, De Bruyne quickly clarified: "I was more thinking about the fact that there are lots of young lads coming in.

"I've been playing for this team for the past 10 years now and I've got knowledge to share with them but I haven't really thought about whether it's the end of the road for me here.

"I don't really like thinking about when I'm going to be retiring or my future," he added.

De Bruyne proved once again that class is permanent, and since the 2014 World Cup (his first major tournament), no Belgian has been involved in more Euros and World Cup goals than himself (13, level with Lukaku and Eden Hazard) – 4 goals and 9 assists.

