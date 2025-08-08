Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Harry Kane Haunts Former Club In Pre-Season Rout

Harry Kane haunted former club Tottenham as he led Bayern Munich to a 4-0 thrashing in a pre-season friendly on Thursday.
Kane kickstarted the scoring in the 12th minute and also missed a penalty in the first half, before three goals after the break dealt Thomas Frank his first defeat as Spurs boss.
The England captain hit the back of the net early on after taking down Michael Olise's exquisite ball over the top before finding the bottom-left corner with a well-taken finish.
Bayern were awarded a penalty shortly after when Joao Palhinha, making his first start for Spurs since his loan move from Vincent Kompany's side, brought down Josip Stanisic.
Kane assumed responsibility of the spot-kick but uncharacteristically blazed the ball over the crossbar, though it mattered little to the reigning Bundesliga champions.
The hosts doubled their lead just after the hour thanks to Kingsley Coman's stunning curling strike before Lennart Karl put the result beyond doubt in the 74th minute.
Jonah Kusi-Asare concluded the scoring 10 minutes from time with another sublime effort from just inside the box, maintaining Bayern's unbeaten start to pre-season.
Data Debrief: Kane leads the way for ruthless Bayern
After scoring 280 goals in 435 appearances for Spurs across all competitions, Kane led from the front against his former employers as he continued to pick up where he left off after his second season in the Bundesliga.
The Bayern forward ended the contest with game-high totals for shots (six) and chances created (three, level with Coman), though it was a performance that will leave Spurs boss Frank with plenty to ponder.
Indeed, Tottenham managed an expected goals (xG) tally of just 0.36 from their six shots to Bayern's mammoth total of 3.6 from their 26 attempts. And things do not get any easier for Spurs, with Paris Saint-Germain up next in the UEFA Super Cup.