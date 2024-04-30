Real Madrid are European football's ultimate royalty. Los Blancos are two ties away, against Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund/Paris Saint-Germain, from winning a record-extending 15th continental title, now known as the UEFA Champions League. (More Football News)
They are already in Germany to take on the Bavarians for their big-ticket semi-final first leg, the latest iteration of 'European Clasico' -- a moniker not to be seen as a mere aggrandizement but one that truly signifies the import of the meeting between two of the biggest sporting establishments in the world.
So who starts favourites?
According to Afghanistan head coach Ashley Westwood, Real Madrid are the obvious favourites to not only win this particular tie but also lift the 'Big Ears' trophy again. Madrid had relatively smooth sailing until the quarter-finals, where they were pitted against defending champions Manchester City.
After conceding three goals in the Santiago Bernabeu draw, Carlo Ancelotti's charges started as second favourites against Pep Guardiola's City at the equally imposing Etihad Arena. An early Rodrygo goal, in the 12th minute, did provide the 'Eternal Kings' the lead but the visitors played evidently second fiddle, and allowed the Premier League side to force a penalty shoot-out to decide the tie.
"I think Madrid to be quite honest. They have been tactically quite clever. Any team that beat Manchester City, even though it was a draw, and progressed... shows you that tactically they've got to be spot on," Westwood said in an interview felicitated by Sony Sports Network. "Look at the overall package of Real Madrid and I just think they are equipped to deal with all sorts of situations."
Bayern Munich, who won the last of their six Champions League titles in 2020, beat Arsenal in a cagey last-four tie. Thomas Tuchel conjured a tactical masterpiece to orchestrate Bayern's 2-2 draw in London, against a side that boasts the best goal difference in England's top-flight, then a 1-0 win at home in the return leg.
Westwood believes Ancelotti will employ the same tactics they used in Manchester, where they subdued a free-flowing City with some physicality. Former Chelsea man Antonio Rudiger's performance was especially noteworthy.
"I think it will be very similar to the Manchester City game where you've got, you know, Rudiger marshalling (Erling) Haaland," the 47-year-old former Bengaluru FC manager explained. "They put in a midfielder back to the centre defense... just the physicality of the Real Madrid central defenders, you know, (Eder) Militao can come back into that as well, can neutralise any attacking force."
In the semis, Bayern Munich will rely heavily on the attacking brilliance of Harry Kane. The England captain left Tottenham Hotspur in pursuit of trophies, but his first season in Germany could well end up without a trophy despite him accumulating personal records, which include breaching the magical 400-goal mark for clubs and country. And he will be the marked man.
"I think that's the way if you are looking at stopping Harry Kane," Westwood added. "Because he's such a good player, because he's such a good finisher. Maybe you have to go a little bit old school and ruffle him and be rough and ready. Real Madrid defenders have certainly got that in their locker."
Luck And Respect
For Bayern, as their manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted, they "need some luck" and should also know how to "coax out that luck a bit as well" when they meet Real Madrid, because "you are also up against the aura and the legend that surrounds them".
Carlo Ancelotti, who's chasing an unprecedented fifth Champions League trophy as a coach, agreed with Tuchel's assessment. The Real Madrid boss said in his pre-match press conference that they are "never undervalued in this competition, because everyone knows what we can do... We feel the respect from everyone."
The Bavarians, for that matter of fact, have not always been the favourites in this rivalry in the recent past. And again, the six-time champions will start as the underdogs, even at their imposing arena. The Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid semi-final first leg match kicks off at 21:00 local time (12:30 the following day in India) with Frenchman Clement Turpin due to conduct the match.
Bayern Munich are winless in their last seven games against Real Madrid, losing six and drawing one. Also, Madrid have won their previous three matches at the Allianz Arena – the longest winning streak by a visiting team at the venue in European Cup/Champions League history. Tuchel, however, has a 4-3 lead in their nine managerial meetings.