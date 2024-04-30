Football

Champions League: Ashley Westwood Fancies Real Madrid To Win Record-Extending 15th Title

Afghanistan head coach Ashley Westwood believes Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti will employ the same tactics they used in Manchester, where they subdued a free-flowing City with some physicality. Los Blancos take on Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals

Advertisement

Real Madrid training ahead of UEFA Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich, AP photo
Real Madrid players attend a training ahead of their UEFA Champions League semi-final, first-leg match against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena. Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
info_icon

Real Madrid are European football's ultimate royalty. Los Blancos are two ties away, against Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund/Paris Saint-Germain, from winning a record-extending 15th continental title, now known as the UEFA Champions League. (More Football News)

They are already in Germany to take on the Bavarians for their big-ticket semi-final first leg, the latest iteration of 'European Clasico' -- a moniker not to be seen as a mere aggrandizement but one that truly signifies the import of the meeting between two of the biggest sporting establishments in the world.

Bayern Munich attend a training session before the UEFA Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid. - AP
Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid, UCL SF 1st Leg: All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Advertisement

Football fans worldwide can watch the Allianz Arena showdown between two European giants live. For telecast and live streaming details, visit our page HERE. In India, Champions League matches can be watched live on the Sony Sports Network.

So who starts favourites?

According to Afghanistan head coach Ashley Westwood, Real Madrid are the obvious favourites to not only win this particular tie but also lift the 'Big Ears' trophy again. Madrid had relatively smooth sailing until the quarter-finals, where they were pitted against defending champions Manchester City.

After conceding three goals in the Santiago Bernabeu draw, Carlo Ancelotti's charges started as second favourites against Pep Guardiola's City at the equally imposing Etihad Arena. An early Rodrygo goal, in the 12th minute, did provide the 'Eternal Kings' the lead but the visitors played evidently second fiddle, and allowed the Premier League side to force a penalty shoot-out to decide the tie.

Advertisement

Federico Valverde did not take a penalty against Man City. - null
Real Madrid Star Federico Valverde Reveals Penalty Shootout Regret

BY Stats Perform

"I think Madrid to be quite honest. They have been tactically quite clever. Any team that beat Manchester City, even though it was a draw, and progressed... shows you that tactically they've got to be spot on," Westwood said in an interview felicitated by Sony Sports Network. "Look at the overall package of Real Madrid and I just think they are equipped to deal with all sorts of situations."

Bayern Munich, who won the last of their six Champions League titles in 2020, beat Arsenal in a cagey last-four tie. Thomas Tuchel conjured a tactical masterpiece to orchestrate Bayern's 2-2 draw in London, against a side that boasts the best goal difference in England's top-flight, then a 1-0 win at home in the return leg.

Westwood believes Ancelotti will employ the same tactics they used in Manchester, where they subdued a free-flowing City with some physicality. Former Chelsea man Antonio Rudiger's performance was especially noteworthy.

"I think it will be very similar to the Manchester City game where you've got, you know, Rudiger marshalling (Erling) Haaland," the 47-year-old former Bengaluru FC manager explained. "They put in a midfielder back to the centre defense... just the physicality of the Real Madrid central defenders, you know, (Eder) Militao can come back into that as well, can neutralise any attacking force."

In the semis, Bayern Munich will rely heavily on the attacking brilliance of Harry Kane. The England captain left Tottenham Hotspur in pursuit of trophies, but his first season in Germany could well end up without a trophy despite him accumulating personal records, which include breaching the magical 400-goal mark for clubs and country. And he will be the marked man.

Advertisement

"I think that's the way if you are looking at stopping Harry Kane," Westwood added. "Because he's such a good player, because he's such a good finisher. Maybe you have to go a little bit old school and ruffle him and be rough and ready. Real Madrid defenders have certainly got that in their locker."

Luck And Respect

For Bayern, as their manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted, they "need some luck" and should also know how to "coax out that luck a bit as well" when they meet Real Madrid, because "you are also up against the aura and the legend that surrounds them".

Advertisement

Thomas Tuchel is looking to reach his third Champions League final. - null
Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid: 'We Need Tactics, But Also Luck' – Tuchel Ahead Of UCL Semis

BY Stats Perform

Carlo Ancelotti, who's chasing an unprecedented fifth Champions League trophy as a coach, agreed with Tuchel's assessment. The Real Madrid boss said in his pre-match press conference that they are "never undervalued in this competition, because everyone knows what we can do... We feel the respect from everyone."

The Bavarians, for that matter of fact, have not always been the favourites in this rivalry in the recent past. And again, the six-time champions will start as the underdogs, even at their imposing arena. The Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid semi-final first leg match kicks off at 21:00 local time (12:30 the following day in India) with Frenchman Clement Turpin due to conduct the match.

Advertisement

Bayern Munich are winless in their last seven games against Real Madrid, losing six and drawing one. Also, Madrid have won their previous three matches at the Allianz Arena – the longest winning streak by a visiting team at the venue in European Cup/Champions League history. Tuchel, however, has a 4-3 lead in their nine managerial meetings.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Richa Chadha Reacts To Rekha Kissing Her Baby Bump At 'Heeramandi' Premiere: Overwhelmed, Speechless
  2. Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  3. Google Layoffs: Python Team Cut Signals Globalization Strategy Shift, Sparks Concerns
  4. Taylor Swift Breaks Record: Dominates Top 14 On Billboard Hot 100, Ranks All Tracks From 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album Taking The Total To 32 Songs On Chart!
  5. ‘TMKOC’ Actor Samay Shah Recalls Last Conversation With Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi', Refutes Depression Rumours
  6. Comparative Analysis: How 2024 Lok Sabha Election Voter Turnout So Far Has Declined from 2019
  7. India's Team Selection For T20 World Cup LIVE: Squad Announced; Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya Included
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: Why Kejriwal Was Arrested Before LS Polls, SC Asks ED